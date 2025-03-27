ExxonMobil to Lay Off About 250 UK Workers
Exxon Mobil Corp. will shrink its UK headcount by about 250 positions as the Texas oil giant consolidates its operations in the country.
Exxon’s longtime Leatherhead office south of London is due to shut in 2026 and employees at that site who will remain at the energy major are expected to relocate to Exxon’s refinery and petrochemical complex in Fawley, according to a statement from the company on Wednesday.
Amid this consolidation of its UK operations, Exxon will continue to hire new people at its London trading hub, which the firm has been trying to expand.
“The UK is an important country for Exxon Mobil,” according to the statement. “We are investing in strong businesses, including growing our London Trading hub and revitalizing our Fawley Petrochemical Complex. We will continue to have a meaningful presence in the country.”
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.