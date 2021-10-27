ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops

Valaris has been awarded a two-year deal for a drillship by ExxonMobil offshore Angola.

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris has been awarded a two-year deal for a drillship by ExxonMobil offshore Angola.

Valaris said that the contract was awarded for the Valaris DS-9 drillship by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration Angola.

The rig is currently preservation stacked in the Canary Islands and will be reactivated and mobilized to Angola ahead of the anticipated contract start scheduled for June 2022. Valaris has revealed no other details.

The Valaris DS-9 drillship was built in 2015 by Samsung Heavy Industries and its maximum operating water depth is 12,000 feet while its maximum drilling depth is 40,000 feet. The drillship can accommodate 200 people.

In recent company news, Valaris recently won a contract was for the Valaris DS-4 drillship which will work for Brazilian major Petrobras offshore Brazil.

The deal was for a minimum term of 548 days. The contract is anticipated to begin by the early second quarter of 2022. Valaris has revealed no other details.

The Valaris DS-4 drillship is also preservation stacked in the UK and will transit to the Canary Islands, where it will be reactivated and then mobilized to Brazil.

As for ExxonMobil, it signed a farm-out agreement for an exploration license offshore Canada with QatarEnergy earlier this week.

As a result of the transaction, QatarEnergy will hold a 40 percent participating interest in license EL 1165A while the remaining interest will be held by ExxonMobil Canada. The license covers the Hampden exploration well activities.

