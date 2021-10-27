ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
Offshore drilling contractor Valaris has been awarded a two-year deal for a drillship by ExxonMobil offshore Angola.
Valaris said that the contract was awarded for the Valaris DS-9 drillship by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration Angola.
The rig is currently preservation stacked in the Canary Islands and will be reactivated and mobilized to Angola ahead of the anticipated contract start scheduled for June 2022. Valaris has revealed no other details.
The Valaris DS-9 drillship was built in 2015 by Samsung Heavy Industries and its maximum operating water depth is 12,000 feet while its maximum drilling depth is 40,000 feet. The drillship can accommodate 200 people.
In recent company news, Valaris recently won a contract was for the Valaris DS-4 drillship which will work for Brazilian major Petrobras offshore Brazil.
The deal was for a minimum term of 548 days. The contract is anticipated to begin by the early second quarter of 2022. Valaris has revealed no other details.
The Valaris DS-4 drillship is also preservation stacked in the UK and will transit to the Canary Islands, where it will be reactivated and then mobilized to Brazil.
As for ExxonMobil, it signed a farm-out agreement for an exploration license offshore Canada with QatarEnergy earlier this week.
As a result of the transaction, QatarEnergy will hold a 40 percent participating interest in license EL 1165A while the remaining interest will be held by ExxonMobil Canada. The license covers the Hampden exploration well activities.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Saudi Arabia Commits To Reaching Net-Zero By 2060
- Exxon Supports Global Methane Reduction Pledge
- OGA Opens Investigation into North Sea Sale
- ADC Energy Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions On Offshore Rigs
- Equinor Boosts Gas Exports
- ADNOC in Landmark Clean Energy Partnership
- Repsol Brings Yme Online
- South Africa Energy Fund Mulls Buying Sapref Refinery
- Iran Blames Foreign Country for Gas Station Cyberattack
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Petrobras Selling Another Field Offshore Brazil
- Shell Starts Production From Arran Gas Field
- Regulator Lays Charges Over Huge Oil Spill Off Canada
- Exxon's Wyoming CCS Project Expansion Restarts After 2-Year Delay
- Oil Drops After 7-Year High As Stockpiles Surprisingly Fall
- U.S. Stockpiles In Cushing Reaching Historically Worrying Levels
- Big Oil About to Post Highest Cash Flow in 13+ Years
- Aker Solutions Scores FEED Gig For Equinor’s Wisting FPSO
- Prosafe To Work On Elgin Field For TotalEnergies
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts