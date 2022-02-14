ExxonMobil Starts Production From Second Development Off Guyana

Supermajor ExxonMobil has started production from Guyana’s second offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block – Liza Phase 2 – bringing total production capacity to more than 340,000 barrels per day in only seven years since the country’s first discovery.

It adds to the more than 120,000 barrels per day of capacity at the Liza Destiny FPSO, which began production in December 2019 and is now delivering at what Exxon described as ‘better than design’ capacity. The Stabroek Block’s recoverable resource base is currently estimated at more than 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

“We are collaborating closely with the government and people of Guyana to develop this world-class resource responsibly, helping to meet the world’s energy needs and delivering enhanced value for all stakeholders at a record pace and well ahead of the industry average,” said Liam Mallon, president, ExxonMobil Upstream Oil and Gas. “With unparalleled project execution, we now have two production facilities operating offshore Guyana.”

The current resource has the potential to support up to 10 projects. ExxonMobil anticipates that four FPSOs with a capacity of more than 800,000 barrels per day will be in operation on the Stabroek Block by year-end 2025.

Payara, the third project in the Stabroek Block, is expected to produce approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day using the Prosperity FPSO vessel, which is currently under construction. The field development plan and application for environmental authorization for the Yellowtail project, the fourth project in the block, have been submitted for government and regulatory approval.

Exxon added that the timely development of these additional projects and continued exploration success offshore would enable the steady advancement of Guyanese capabilities and enhanced economic growth.

More than 3,500 Guyanese are now supporting ExxonMobil’s activities in Guyana. ExxonMobil and its direct contractors spent approximately $219 million with more than 880 local suppliers in 2021, a 37 percent year-over-year increase.

The Liza Unity arrived in Guyana in October 2021. It is moored some 125 miles offshore Guyana in a water depth of about 1,650 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude. The Liza Unity is the world’s first FPSO to be awarded the Sustain-1 notation by the American Bureau of Shipping in recognition of the sustainability of its design, documentation, and operational procedures.

In a separate announcement, SBM Offshore stated that the FPSO Liza Unity has produced first oil on February 11, 2022, and was formally on hire.

The FPSO Liza Unity is the first unit with a design based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward program which incorporates the company’s new build, multi-purpose floater hull combined with several standardized topsides modules.

“We are proud of the fact that FPSO Liza Unity has started production. The FPSO, with its relatively low emission intensity, will enable the efficient production of these world-class oil reserves. The combined client and SBM Offshore team that delivered this project have done an outstanding job,” Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore, said.

“The FPSO was delivered in three and a half years following the start of the engineering phase, which is a significant achievement. It demonstrates the added value our Fast4Ward® concept brings to all stakeholders,” Chabas added.

