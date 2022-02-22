ExxonMobil Spins Drill Bit At Cutthroat Well Off Brazil

ExxonMobil has kicked off drilling of an exploration well on the Cutthroat prospect offshore Brazil.

The well, which is being drilled using the Seadrill-owned ultra-deepwater drillship West Saturn, is located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin. ExxonMobil is the operator and holds 50 percent interest there. Its partners are Enauta with 30 percent and Murphy Oil with 20 percent.

Enauta, Exxon’s partner in the prospect and a company that holds working interest in nine blocks in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, said that the first exploratory well in Block SEAL-M-428, 1-EMEB-3-SES, which holds the Cutthroat prospect, has been spud.

Seadrill’s West Saturn drillship has been conducting drilling ops in a water depth of 10,150 feet. According to Enauta, the estimated duration of the well drilling operations is between two and four months.

Worth noting, Enauta’s 1-EMEB-3-SES well-related costs will be partially carried by its partners ExxonMobil and Murphy Oil per farm-out agreements between the companies.

The start of drilling follows a five-year license granted to ExxonMobil last week by the Brazilian Institute of the Environment for a drilling campaign with up to 11 exploratory wells in blocks SEAL-M-351, SEAL-M-428, SEAL-M-430, SEALM-501, SEAL-M-503, SEAL-M-573.

These blocks cover an area of approximately 1,750 square miles and are in water depths ranging from 6,200 to 12,500 feet.

The Sergipe-Alagoas Basin – located on the continental margin of the northeast region of Brazil and covering part of the states of Sergipe, Alagoas, and a small portion of the state of Pernambuco – has an offshore surface of around covers 13,255 square miles. More than 2.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent have been discovered in this basin to date.

Although Exxon has invested a massive amount of money in Brazilian exploration it has often struck out. Exxon's entered Brazil offshore in the early 2000s.

Namely, there was a time nearly 20 years ago when Exxon was the only international oil major that held licenses in the pre-salt area. Exxon searched for promising spots and spent over $300 million on drilling. Exxon found nothing as a dry hole was drilled in 2009 followed by two more in 2011.

Exxon decided to step away a bit after a failed team-up with OGX which folded in 2012. In 2017, the supermajor came back. It took a further four years for a drill bit to spin on the Opal and Tita wells. Nothing came of those as Exxon said in late 2021 that it found uncommercial amounts of hydrocarbons.

The company did have a chance to enter prolific fields but decided to back out at the eleventh hour. The fields in question were Buzios and Sepia. The two blocks are now producing nearly 1 million bpd of oil and gas. In the last month of last year, Buzios alone was producing nearly 740,000 bpd.

According to Petrobras’ statement, the Brazilian company will ramp up Buzios production to nearly 2 million bpd during the decade.

Undoubtedly, Exxon will be holding its fingers crossed to finally strike oil with the Cutthroat well and to get the company on track to success they have in other areas like Guyana or the U.S. onshore. In Guyana, for example, the country has over 20 discoveries and its success rate there has been impressive, to say the least.

So far, Exxon and its partners have discovered some 10 billion barrels of oil in Guyana and are planning to install up to 10 FPSOs to tap the enormous oil discoveries.

