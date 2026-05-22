ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy Eye Egypt Facilities for Potential Cyprus Gas

Exxon Mobil and QatarEnergy signed an MoU with Egypt to assess the potential of developing natural gas discoveries in Cyprus through the North African country's existing infrastructure.

Exxon Mobil Corp and QatarEnergy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egypt to assess the potential of developing natural gas discoveries in Cyprus through the North African country's existing infrastructure.

"The MoU enables the three signatory parties to study future growth opportunities and flexible commercial frameworks in light of Egypt’s position in the region and its gas infrastructure, which serves both domestic consumers and global markets", state-owned QatarEnergy said in an online statement. "It highlights Egypt's role as a potential hub for Eastern Mediterranean gas, supporting deeper integration between Egypt and Cyprus in the field of natural gas while optimizing the utilization of existing infrastructure".

QatarEnergy president and chief executive Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar's energy minister, said, "This MoU represents an important step in advancing regional energy cooperation across the Eastern Mediterranean through unlocking the long-term commercial potential of natural gas resources across that region".

Last year Cyprus announced a new gas discovery in Block 10, which United States energy giant ExxonMobil operates with a 60 percent stake. QatarEnergy owns 40 percent in the block, awarded 2017.

"The 'Pegasus-1' well, located about 190 kilometers offshore southwest of Cyprus, indicated approximately 350 meters [1,148.29 feet] of gas-bearing reservoir", the presidency said July 7, 2025.

This is the second discovery in the block, located southwest of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The partners earlier found a gas-bearing reservoir about 436 feet in Glaucus-1. "Based on preliminary interpretation of the well data, the discovery could represent an in-place natural gas resource of approximately 5 trillion to 8 trillion cubic feet (142 billion to 227 billion cubic meters)", ExxonMobil said in a press release February 28, 2019.

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In March 2022 appraisal well Glaucus-2 confirmed a "high-quality gas-bearing reservoir", according to the government. The best estimate of gas-in-place resources in the Glaucus discovery was 3.7 trillion cubic feet, according to online information from Cyprus' Energy, Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Before Glaucus, Delphyne-1 did not yield commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.

ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy are also partners in Cyprus' Block 5, for which they signed an exploration and production sharing contract 2021 with ExxonMobil as operator.

In April 2025 the Energy Ministry announced that results from the Elektra-1 well in Block 5 indicated the presence of gas in non-commercial volumes.

"According to Operator’s early assessment, 'Elektra-1' has yielded encouraging results, confirming the existence of a hydrocarbon system and good quality reservoirs", the ministry said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com