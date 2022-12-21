ExxonMobil Now Larger Than Tesla
ExxonMobil is now larger than Tesla in terms of market cap, according to companiesmarketcap.com, a list of the world’s largest companies by market capitalization which excludes non-publicly traded companies and updates rankings daily.
Exxon jumped up to ninth in the list, with a market cap of $439.38 billion, while Tesla dropped down to 10th, with a market cap of $435.13 billion, companiesmarketcap.com showed Wednesday. The largest company by market cap is currently Apple, with a market cap of $2.10 trillion, and the largest oil and gas company by market cap is currently Saudi Aramco, which is second overall in the list with a market cap of $1.81 trillion, companiesmarketcap.com highlighted.
Back in June, ExxonMobil was ranked 16th in the companiesmarketcap.com list with a market cap of $362.84 billion. Saudi Aramco was the largest company by market cap at the time, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion, while Apple was the second largest company by market cap at the time, with a market cap of $2.12 trillion, the list showed in the summer.
Exxon describes itself as one of the world’s largest publicly traded energy providers and chemical manufacturers. The business, which traces its roots back to 1859, produces more oil and gas than any other U.S. energy company, according to its site. In its third quarter results statement, Exxon reported total revenues and other income of $112.07 billion and a net income of $19.66 billion.
Tesla is building a world powered by solar energy, running on batteries and transported by electric vehicles, according to its website. The company was co-founded by Elon Musk, who recently took control of Twitter in a multi-billion dollar deal. In its third quarter results statement, Tesla reported total revenues of $21.45 billion and a net income of $3.33 billion.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
