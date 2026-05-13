ExxonMobil Insists Move to Texas Won't Erode Shareholder Rights

The oil and gas giant fought off calls by the New York City Comptroller's Office and proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis for shareholders to vote down the proposal.

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday assured shareholders its pending transfer of legal address from New Jersey to Texas is not a downgrade in terms of shareholder participation in governance decisions.

This was in response to calls by the New York City Comptroller's Office and proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co for shareholders to vote down the proposal at the oil and gas giant's annual shareholder meeting May 27.

Comptroller Mark D. Levine, on behalf of a New York City pension fund investing in ExxonMobil, called on shareholders to reject the redomicile but vote up the expansion of options under the company's retail voting program.

"Under Texas law, through a simple amendment to its bylaws, the Board could unilaterally opt to impose a 3 percent ownership prerequisite to file shareholder derivative actions, or own $1 million in stock to submit a shareholder proposal", Levine wrote to shareholders.

On the other hand Levine urged shareholders to vote for expanding the retail voting program to prevent recommended board positions from becoming "the automatic default for retail investors who want to participate in the retail voting program".

Accusing the comptroller of a "politically motivated" campaign, ExxonMobil said, "there is no connection between ExxonMobil’s proposal to redomicile to Texas and its Voluntary Retail Voting Program".

"More importantly, there is no fact pattern to indicate a coordinated effort to limit shareholder rights or discourage their active participation in governance processes", ExxonMobil told shareholders in a letter, shared with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"In both cases, the Company can point to material assertions and structural changes that secure the same - if not more - shareholder rights. On the other side of the argument, Mr. Levine can only assert a vague but plaintive concern that we may change our mind at some point in the future", read the letter.

The comptroller's office has yet to respond to Rigzone's request for comment on ExxonMobil's rebuttal.

Meanwhile ExxonMobil said Glass Lewis has made an "ill-informed" recommendation by opposing the redomicile to ensure written consent rights.

"With nearly 40 percent of our outstanding shares held by retail investors, ExxonMobil has one of the most widely dispersed shareholder bases among public companies. In this context, action by written consent - whether majority or unanimous - has not been a meaningful or utilized mechanism for shareholder action", ExxonMobil said in a separate filing.

"We are not aware of any instance in which ExxonMobil shareholders have exercised or sought to exercise this right in modern history, and it is infrequently, if ever, used in practice at comparably situated large-cap companies.

"Consequently, while written consent may exist as a governance feature, it does not represent a realistic or effective avenue for shareholder action at ExxonMobil. In contrast, shareholders rely on established and practical mechanisms - such as proxy proposals and special meetings - to exercise their rights and influence outcomes.

"Importantly, the proposed redomiciliation does not diminish shareholders’ practical ability to bring matters forward:

"The 15 percent ownership threshold to call a special meeting remains unchanged, meaning any shareholder coalition capable of calling a special meeting under New Jersey law can do so on identical terms under Texas law.

"Eligibility to submit shareholder proposals is unchanged, and shareholders will continue to have the same ability to present proposals for consideration".

San Francisco, California-based Glass Lewis has not responded to Rigzone's request for comment on ExxonMobil's argument.

Texas already hosts ExxonMobil's headquarters, in Spring. The proposal up for vote would also make Texas its jurisdiction of incorporation instead of New Jersey.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed support for the transfer. "With this decision, Texas will further dominate the corporate landscape and ensure our economic growth reaches new heights", the Republican said in an online statement March 10.

The statement added, "ExxonMobil's decision to shift its legal domicile reflects the strength of Texas and its predictable corporate laws and modern, business-focused legal system".

The New Jersey governor's officer has not replied to Rigzone's request for comment on ExxonMobil discontinuing its historical ties with the Democratic state, which date back to the 1882 incorporation of the Standard Oil of New Jersey.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com