ExxonMobil in Dallas CASA Donation
ExxonMobil has announced that its chairman and chief executive officer, Darren Woods, has presented $50,000 to Dallas CASA to support the organization’s advocacy for abused and neglected children in protective care in Texas.
The contribution marks the 16th annual ExxonMobil Chairman’s Gift, which is given during the holidays to support deserving nonprofit organizations in North Texas, the company noted.
“We applaud Dallas CASA for its work in local communities and courtrooms to identify safe, permanent and loving homes for abused and neglected children,” Woods said in a company statement.
“We selected Dallas CASA this year because of the agency’s important work and success in advocating for children in need. From the leadership level to each individual volunteer, Dallas CASA is focused on ensuring that children can grow up in stable and nurturing environments,” Woods added in the statement.
“ExxonMobil is proud to support its efforts this holiday season,” the ExxonMobil chairman went on to say.
Commenting on the contribution from ExxonMobil, Kathleen LaValle, the president and chief executive officer of Dallas CASA, said, “it is incredibly encouraging for Dallas CASA to receive this gift from ExxonMobil because it will help create more opportunities for Dallas children to become successful, healthy adults”.
“For many children we serve, a CASA volunteer is the only constant face they see during the most difficult and confusing time of their childhood,” LaValle added.
“But with the help of caring advocates and this generous support from ExxonMobil, we can create bright futures and break the cycle of abuse and neglect in the lives of these children,” LaValle continued.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) was founded in 1977, with the Dallas Chapter one of three pilot programs established in 1979, the organization’s website shows. Dallas CASA advocates in the community and the courtroom for children in the protective care of the state so they can grow up in safe, permanent homes where they can thrive, the organization’s website notes. Last year more than 1,500 volunteers served 3,374 children in Dallas County, the site highlights.
In December last year, Exxon revealed that Woods had presented $50,000 to Community Partners of Dallas to support the organization’s work to assist and provide comfort to abused and neglected children in North Texas.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
