ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada

Offshore drilling contractor Stena Drilling has won a contract from supermajor ExxonMobil for one of its drillships in Canada.

Stena Drilling said that the operations were due to start in the second half of 2022 offshore Eastern Canada for the drilling of one firm well.

To perform this well, the Stena Forth drillship will mobilize from the Eastern Mediterranean to Canada after an agreement was reached to accommodate this well for ExxonMobil within the drillship’s contractual backlog.

“We are delighted to have secured further work with ExxonMobil with our DrillMAX class fleet and look forward to completing a safe and efficient campaign in Eastern Canada,” Stena Drilling said.

As for the customer in the Mediterranean Sea, the drillship was hired in October of last year by Noble Energy Mediterranean, a Noble Energy subsidiary now owned by Chevron following the supermajor acquiring Noble Energy.

The Stena Forth was hired for operations offshore Israel. The rig was expected to mobilize there between July and August 2021 for an 80-day campaign.

Stena added that the rig would return to the Eastern Mediterranean upon completion of its operations in Canada.

The rig has recently worked offshore Canada. It was hired by Chinese oil company CNOOC for work in the Flemish Pass, offshore Newfoundland and Labrador for a 90-day campaign during the spring.

The Canadian arm of ExxonMobil said via its social media channels that it was in the planning stages for an exploration program that would involve the drilling of a well offshore Newfoundland and Labrador in the second half of 2022.

As for the rig, Stena Forth is a 6th Generation harsh environment dynamically positioned drillship, capable of drilling in water depths up to 10,000 feet.

