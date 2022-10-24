ExxonMobil Hires DOF Subsea Vessels For Work Off Guyana

DOF Subsea has won a three-year contract for two multipurpose support construction vessels with ExxonMobil's subsidiary in Guyana.

Under the agreement, DOF Subsea will perform IMR, well intervention support, and light subsea construction activities for Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited. DOF will support the growing subsea infrastructures in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The two multipurpose support construction vessels with 250-ton AHC crane and two work-class ROV systems will be deployed in Guyana for three-year terms, plus two-year options. The first vessel will mobilize in late October while the second vessel is planned to start in January 2023.

“I am extremely happy with this contract award from ExxonMobil Guyana and entering the important and flourishing Guyanese market. The award further underlines DOF’s leading position in the IMR segment,” Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, said.

The Norwegian firm also added that the estimated backlog for the group is approximately $255 million.

The Stabroek Block, located approximately 120 miles offshore Guyana, has a surface of 26,800 square kilometers.

Esso Exploration and Production Guyana is the operator and holds a 45 percent interest. Hess holds a 30 percent interest while CNOOC Petroleum Guyana holds the remaining 25 percent interest.

It is worth reminding that ExxonMobil sanctioned its fourth and largest to-date oil development on the Stabroek Block at the beginning of April.

