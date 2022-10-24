ExxonMobil Hires DOF Subsea Vessels For Work Off Guyana
Subsea operating firm DOF Subsea has won a three-year contract for two multipurpose support construction vessels (MPSVs) with ExxonMobil’s subsidiary in Guyana.
Under the agreement, DOF Subsea will perform IMR, well intervention support, and light subsea construction activities for Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited. DOF will support the growing subsea infrastructures in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.
The two multipurpose support construction vessels with 250-ton AHC crane and two work-class ROV systems will be deployed in Guyana for three-year terms, plus two-year options. The first vessel will mobilize in late October while the second vessel is planned to start in January 2023.
“I am extremely happy with this contract award from ExxonMobil Guyana and entering the important and flourishing Guyanese market. The award further underlines DOF’s leading position in the IMR segment,” Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, said.
The Norwegian firm also added that the estimated backlog for the group is approximately $255 million.
The Stabroek Block, located approximately 120 miles offshore Guyana, has a surface of 26,800 square kilometers.
Esso Exploration and Production Guyana is the operator and holds a 45 percent interest. Hess holds a 30 percent interest while CNOOC Petroleum Guyana holds the remaining 25 percent interest.
It is worth reminding that ExxonMobil sanctioned its fourth and largest to-date oil development on the Stabroek Block at the beginning of April.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- Schlumberger Becomes SLB, Looks Towards Lower-Carbon Future
- UK Prime Minister Resigns
- QatarEnergy Picks Second Partner For NFS Expansion Project
- Texas Upstream Jobs Up In September
- Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar
- U.S. Gas Exporters Looking At Fluctuating European Market
- BofA Offers Aramco Q3 Prediction
- AGR Opens New Office In Oslo
- North America Back to Losing Rigs
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- Texas Oil Output Drops
- Impact of China's Zero Covid Policy on Display
- Hydrogen From Natural Gas Key For U.S. Emissions Reduction
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record