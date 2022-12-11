ExxonMobil Hikes Share Buyback Plan To $50Bn
Exxon Mobil Corp. expanded its share-buyback program to $50 billion through 2024 after higher oil and natural gas prices boosted the US energy giant’s earnings this year.
The enhanced repurchase program, outlined Thursday in a statement ahead of an investor presentation, compares with a previous plan to spend $30 billion through 2023. The buyback will now include $15 billion of share repurchases this year, which would be the highest annual total since 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Exxon posted record profits this year as oil and gas prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Its second and third=quarter earnings were the highest in the company’s 152-year history.
Also on Thursday, Exxon set its capital budget at about $24 billion for next year, near the top end of its medium-term $20 billion-$25 billion range. Before the pandemic, the company was spending more than $30 billion a year on new investments.
Like most of its Big Oil rivals, Exxon has vowed to maintain financial discipline even as oil prices surged above $100 a barrel this year as the company focuses on improving returns to investors and reducing emissions rather than production growth. Current spending is about one-third lower than pre-Covid levels despite pleas from President Joe Biden, who has criticized Exxon and the industry for handing record profits to shareholders and not investing enough in new production.
Chevron Corp., Exxon’s largest domestic rival, said Wednesday its budget will be 13% higher in 2023 at $17 billion, which was also at the top end of its medium-term guidance range.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
- Winners Of California Offshore Wind Energy Auction Revealed
- Top Headlines: New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- This Year Hits Record FPS Throughput Sanctioned Capacity
- APPEA Calls For More Gas To Market Rather Than Restrictions
- CNOOC Starts Production From Offshore Project With CSS Capabilities
- Tullow Chooses New CFO And Executive Director
- Kolanovic Says Sell Energy Stocks With Oil Gap Wide
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
- Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic
- EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
- BP Moving to New London HQ
- Newsom Proposes Limit on Oil Refining Margins
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Russia Considers Oil Price Floor in Response to G7
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast