ExxonMobil Field Testing Methane Detection Tech
ExxonMobil is conducting field trials of eight methane detection technologies, including satellite and aerial surveillance monitoring, at nearly 1,000 sites in Texas and New Mexico to aid in reducing methane emissions, according to the company.
The field tests are evaluating effectiveness and scalability of a range of detection technologies that in addition to satellites use drones, planes, helicopters, ground-based mobile and fixed-position sensors, the company said in a written statement. The technology will be used to detect leaks and identify potential solutions that can be shared with other oil and gas operators.
“By testing the most promising methane detection technologies in a field environment, we are providing viable solutions that can be adopted by other producers to detect and reduce methane emissions,” Staale Gjervik, senior vice president of unconventional, said in a written statement.
The technologies are undergoing testing through field observations, optical gas imaging cameras and portable methane detection instruments. ExxonMobil is also comparing measurements to downwind emissions using technology by Aerodyne Research.
As of year-end 2019, Exxon has reduced emissions by about 20 percent (vs. 2016) in its U.S. unconventional operations, and the company is currently on track to meet its corporate commitments to reduce methane emissions by 15 percent and flaring by 25 percent by the end of this year.
Since 2000, ExxonMobil has invested nearly $10 billion in projects to research, develop and deploy lower-emission energy solutions.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Oil Deal Will Not Save Weakest Shale Producers
- Pacific Drilling Becomes Noncompliant With NYSE
- Pantheon Resources Makes Alaska North Slope Discovery
- NOV Names New Chief Technology Officer
- ExxonMobil Field Testing Methane Detection Tech
- Stressed Oil Demand Story Could Get Closer Look
- OPEC+ Finally Signs Off Landmark Deal
- Oil Cuts Won't Ease Mideast Storage Crunch
- API Welcomes OPEC+ Agreement
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Oxy Shuffles Leadership, Appoints New CFO
- Oxy Seeks Federal Lifeline For US Oil Industry
- Apache Finds Very Substantial Oil Resource
- Some US Oil Refineries May Be About to Shut
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Oil Deal Will Not Save Weakest Shale Producers
- Vallourec, Universal Pressure Pumping Add to Oilpatch Layoffs
- NexTier Begins Layoffs in Oklahoma
- Marathon Will Take Frac Holidays to Cut Spending
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- What to Watch in the Oil Market This Week
- Big Shale Borrowers on Fast Track to Junk
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish