ExxonMobil Field Testing Methane Detection Tech

The technology will detect leaks and identify solutions that can be shared with other oil and gas operators.

ExxonMobil is conducting field trials of eight methane detection technologies, including satellite and aerial surveillance monitoring, at nearly 1,000 sites in Texas and New Mexico to aid in reducing methane emissions, according to the company.

The field tests are evaluating effectiveness and scalability of a range of detection technologies that in addition to satellites use drones, planes, helicopters, ground-based mobile and fixed-position sensors, the company said in a written statement. The technology will be used to detect leaks and identify potential solutions that can be shared with other oil and gas operators.

“By testing the most promising methane detection technologies in a field environment, we are providing viable solutions that can be adopted by other producers to detect and reduce methane emissions,” Staale Gjervik, senior vice president of unconventional, said in a written statement.

The technologies are undergoing testing through field observations, optical gas imaging cameras and portable methane detection instruments. ExxonMobil is also comparing measurements to downwind emissions using technology by Aerodyne Research.

As of year-end 2019, Exxon has reduced emissions by about 20 percent (vs. 2016) in its U.S. unconventional operations, and the company is currently on track to meet its corporate commitments to reduce methane emissions by 15 percent and flaring by 25 percent by the end of this year.

Since 2000, ExxonMobil has invested nearly $10 billion in projects to research, develop and deploy lower-emission energy solutions.

