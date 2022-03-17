ExxonMobil Developing Additional Gas From Kipper Field

Exxon has made a final investment decision to develop additional gas from the Kipper field to secure supply to the Australian market.

Esso Australia, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil and operator of the Gippsland Basin joint venture, has made a final investment decision to develop additional gas from the Gippsland Basin Kipper field to help secure much-needed supply to the Australian market.

ExxonMobil said that it was also advancing funding decisions to optimize production from the Turrum field. These estimated $290 million investments could deliver an additional 200 petajoules of gas over the next five years.

About 30 petajoules will come online in 2023 and provide critical gas supplies to help avert winter supply risks forecast for Australia’s southern states in the Australian Energy Market Operator’s 2021 Gas Statement of Opportunities.

ExxonMobil Australia Chair Dylan Pugh said that the company continues to invest to deliver reliable and affordable Gippsland gas to Australian homes and businesses, supporting local jobs and the Australian economy.

“Natural gas has an increasingly important role in meeting the demand for cleaner fuel, lowering GHG emissions in the power sector and supporting higher penetration of renewables by maintaining reliability, resilience, and stability of the grid,” said Pugh.

“Our ongoing investment and commitment to supplying Australian customers means that the Gippsland Basin remains the largest single source of natural gas for Australia’s east coast. There is still plenty of gas remaining in Bass Strait and we are working hard to unlock its full value. More investment will be required for Victoria to maintain its reliable supply of natural gas, especially during winter,” Pugh added.

In early 2021, Esso Australia commissioned the West Barracouta project in the Gippsland Basin, one of the largest domestic gas projects this decade.

“Gippsland gas is powering Australian jobs, providing the energy used by local manufacturers, hospitality venues, medical facilities, and construction firms, and supporting the countless people and industries who rely on their products and services,” the company stated.

The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) welcomed Exxon’s final investment to progress additional gas development from the Kipper Field.

APPEA Chief Executive Andrew McConville said more gas supply in Victoria was welcome given the state had the highest domestic use and was also home to a growing manufacturing base.

“This is a $290 million vote of confidence in the future of natural gas that will develop more supply, more security, and more jobs.

“Victoria has the highest domestic use in the country as well as an expanding manufacturing base so today’s news will help feed that and sure up east coast supply. The cheapest gas is the gas closest to the customer.

“Natural gas is replacing coal and wood-fired power across the Asia-Pacific region to help meet net-zero targets so this project will play its part in reducing emissions,” McConville said.

The APPEA also added that just under $20 billion of new oil and gas investments were announced during 2021.

