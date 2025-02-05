ExxonMobil Contracts Baker Hughes for Stabroek Projects in Guyana

Baker Hughes bagged a 'significant' award to supply production chemicals for the fifth and sixth hydrocarbon production projects in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Baker Hughes Co. said it has bagged a “significant” award to supply production chemicals for the fifth and sixth hydrocarbon production projects in the Exxon Mobil Corp.-operated Stabroek block in Guyanese waters.

The contract will serve two floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) being built for the Uaru and Whiptail greenfield developments, approved by the Stabroek consortium 2023 and 2024 respectively.

“The multi-year contract includes all topsides, subsea, water injection and utility chemicals for the Errea Wittu and Jaguar floating production storage and offloading vessels, which are currently under development, and are targeted to begin production in 2026 and 2027 respectively”, Baker Hughes said in a press release.

Erea Wittu, for Uaru, is being constructed by MODEC Inc. SBM Offshore, which delivered the three FPSOs currently serving Stabroek, is building Jaguar for Whiptail.

“Baker Hughes has extensive experience in Guyana and has established local supply chains to create a reliable and efficient source of chemicals to address the unique needs of these developments”, the Houston, Texas-based energy tech company added.

Amerino Gatti, executive vice president for oilfield services and equipment at Baker Hughes, commented, “Our experience operating across the country’s energy supply chain and unmatched expertise in oilfield and industrial chemicals make Baker Hughes uniquely suited to support complex FPSO operations such as these”.

Baker Hughes did not disclose the contract value.

Uaru and Whiptail, each with an investment of $12.7 billion, will each have a production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day (bpd). The projects will raise production in Stabroek, Guyana’s only producing block, to 1.3 million bpd, according to the owners.

Stabroek’s fifth and sixth developments - after Liza Phase 1, Liza Phase 2, Payara and Yellowtail - include up to 20 drill centers and 92 production and injection wells, according to ExxonMobil’s announcements of the projects’ final investment decisions.

The fourth, Yellowtail, is expected to go onstream this year through FPSO One Guyana. Yellowtail, with six drill centers and 51 wells, is also designed to produce up to 250,000 bpd.

ExxonMobil operates Stabroek with a 45 percent stake. Hess Corp. holds a 30 percent interest. China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC) has the remaining 25 percent.

Meanwhile, in another contract, Baker Hughes concurrently announced it has been selected by Argent LNG LCC to provide the liquefaction solution and related services for the latter’s proposed liquefied natural gas export facility in Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The LNG facility is planned to deliver about 24 million metric tons a year. Construction of phase 1 is expected to start 2026, while the start of operation is targeted for 2030.

“The project will incorporate Baker Hughes’ advanced technologies, including its NMBL™ modularized LNG solution powered by the highly efficient LM9000 gas turbine”, Baker Hughes said. “These modules, pre-fabricated and tested at Baker Hughes’ facilities, will ensure scalable and reliable LNG production to the project and integrate iCenter™ digital solutions powered by Cordant™ to maximize availability, reliability, and operational efficiency.

“Baker Hughes will also provide power generation units driven by LM9000 gas turbines and provide multi-year services to support Argent LNG terminal operations”.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com