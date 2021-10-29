ExxonMobil Comments on Protest at Largest UK Refinery

ExxonMobil has commented on a protest that occurred at its Fawley refinery in the UK.

ExxonMobil has confirmed that a protest at its Fawley refinery in the UK ended at around 4pm GMT+1 on Thursday.

Throughout the protest the Fawley site continued to operate safely and did not experience any impact on production, an ExxonMobil spokesperson told Rigzone. Extinction Rebellion had claimed on its Twitter page yesterday that it had shut down the refinery, adding that the UK government was undermining the Paris agreement by letting ExxonMobil expand operations.

‘’ExxonMobil believes that climate change risks warrant action and it’s going to take all of us - business, governments and consumers - to make meaningful progress,” an ExxonMobil spokesperson said in a statement sent to Rigzone.

‘’Our focus includes reducing our emissions, helping consumers reduce their emissions and developing lower-emission energy solutions, including energy efficiency initiatives, biofuels, flare reduction and carbon capture and storage,” the spokesperson added.

‘’At Fawley, we are also directly helping motorists and farmers to reduce their emissions through the manufacturing of lower carbon fuels and we are also producing the lubricants and chemicals that support lower emissions by use across a range of applications such as wind turbines and electric vehicles. Furthermore, our chemicals play a vital role in our daily lives from medical equipment, to clothing, cleaning materials and healthcare products,” the spokesperson went on to say.

The Fawley refinery and petrochemical plant is the largest in the UK, according to an ExxonMobil brochure on the company’s website, which notes that the complex produces almost one fifth of the fuel used on the country’s roads. Opened in 1951, the complex operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and employs more than 1,300 people.

Earlier this week, ExxonMobil announced that it had appointed Riccardo Cavallo as the new refinery manager at its Fawley facility. Cavallo replaces Simon Downing who retired after more than 35 years with the company, including four as Fawley refinery manager. The new refinery head brings more than 20 years of refining experience gained with ExxonMobil in Italy, the UK and most recently Australia and New Zealand.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com