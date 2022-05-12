ExxonMobil Books 2 MTPA Of LNG From Venture Global

Venture Global LNG has secured two long-term sales and purchase agreements for a total of 2 MTPA of LNG from its Plaquemines and CP2 export facilities.

Venture Global LNG has lined up two sales and purchase agreements with ExxonMobil totaling 2 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG. Under the long-term deals ExxonMobil’s unit, ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific (EMLAP), will purchase 1 MTPA from the Plaquemines LNG facility as well as 1 MTPA from the CP2 LNG facility.

This is the second supply agreement for CP2, which is expected to commence construction in 2023. Both facilities will replicate the same design seen in operation today at Calcasieu Pass, where speed of execution resulted in the production of first LNG only 29 months after FID.

"Venture Global is deeply honored that ExxonMobil has chosen to collaborate with our company across both of our next projects: Plaquemines and CP2," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG. "As a global LNG leader, ExxonMobil's support for Venture Global's innovation and engineering execution is a defining moment for our combined teams and the wider LNG market. Venture Global looks forward to many years of collaboration between our companies to bring lower carbon energy to the world."

"LNG has an important role to play in helping society reduce emissions from industrial sectors," said Peter Clarke, senior vice president of LNG for the ExxonMobil Upstream Company. "We look forward to working with Venture Global as we continue to grow ExxonMobil's LNG portfolio and progress our plans to reliably deliver natural gas from the U.S. Gulf Coast to global markets."

Venture Global’s first project, the 10 MTPA Calcasieu Pass facility commenced producing LNG in January 2022. The company is also constructing or developing an additional 60 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana as well as Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities.

The Plaquemines LNG facility is being developed in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, approximately 20 miles south of New Orleans. When fully developed, Plaquemines LNG will have an export capacity of up to 20 million metric tons per year.

The proposed CP2 LNG terminal facility will be located on an approximately 846.5-acre site adjacent to Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass LNG facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. When constructed, the facility will have a nameplate liquefaction capacity of 20 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG and a peak capacity of approximately 24 MTPA.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com