ExxonMobil Baytown Facility Catches Fire

A fire occurred at the ExxonMobil Baytown facility at around 1am on Thursday, a statement from the official Twitter page of the ExxonMobil Baytown area has revealed.

“At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community,” the statement read. “We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” it added.

When asked for further information on the incident, an ExxonMobil spokesperson told Rigzone, “our emergency response teams continue to work to extinguish the fire that occurred at our Baytown refinery early this morning”.

“Our first priority is people in the community and in our facilities. We are saddened to inform that four people were injured and are receiving medical treatment. All other personnel have been accounted for,” the statement added.

“Our Industrial Hygiene staff continues air quality monitoring at the site and fence line. Available information shows no adverse impact at this time. We are coordinating with authorities as appropriate. We deeply regret any disruption or inconvenience that this incident may have caused the community,” the statement continued.

ExxonMobil’s Baytown Complex is one of the largest integrated and most technologically advanced refining and petrochemical complexes in the world, according to ExxonMobil’s website. The Baytown refinery has the capability to process up to 584,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the site highlights.

Located on approximately 3,400 acres along the Houston Ship Channel, about 25 miles east of Houston, ExxonMobil’s Baytown area operations comprise four manufacturing sites and a global technology center. The area has a workforce of approximately 7,000 and its sites are highly integrated, according to ExxonMobil’s website. The Baytown refinery was founded in 1919 and began operation in 1920. The chemical plant started up in 1940.

ExxonMobil describes itself as one of the world’s largest publicly traded energy providers and chemical manufacturers. The company’s downstream business is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and marketers of fuels and lubricants and sells more than 5.4 million barrels per day of petroleum products, according to ExxonMobil’s site.

