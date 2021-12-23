ExxonMobil Baytown Facility Catches Fire
A fire occurred at the ExxonMobil Baytown facility at around 1am on Thursday, a statement from the official Twitter page of the ExxonMobil Baytown area has revealed.
“At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community,” the statement read. “We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” it added.
Around 1 a.m. on 12/23/2021, a fire occurred at our facility. At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.— ExxonMobil Baytown Area (@ExxonMobilBTA) December 23, 2021
When asked for further information on the incident, an ExxonMobil spokesperson told Rigzone, “our emergency response teams continue to work to extinguish the fire that occurred at our Baytown refinery early this morning”.
“Our first priority is people in the community and in our facilities. We are saddened to inform that four people were injured and are receiving medical treatment. All other personnel have been accounted for,” the statement added.
“Our Industrial Hygiene staff continues air quality monitoring at the site and fence line. Available information shows no adverse impact at this time. We are coordinating with authorities as appropriate. We deeply regret any disruption or inconvenience that this incident may have caused the community,” the statement continued.
ExxonMobil’s Baytown Complex is one of the largest integrated and most technologically advanced refining and petrochemical complexes in the world, according to ExxonMobil’s website. The Baytown refinery has the capability to process up to 584,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the site highlights.
Located on approximately 3,400 acres along the Houston Ship Channel, about 25 miles east of Houston, ExxonMobil’s Baytown area operations comprise four manufacturing sites and a global technology center. The area has a workforce of approximately 7,000 and its sites are highly integrated, according to ExxonMobil’s website. The Baytown refinery was founded in 1919 and began operation in 1920. The chemical plant started up in 1940.
ExxonMobil describes itself as one of the world’s largest publicly traded energy providers and chemical manufacturers. The company’s downstream business is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and marketers of fuels and lubricants and sells more than 5.4 million barrels per day of petroleum products, according to ExxonMobil’s site.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Taylor Energy To Pay $475M Over Longest-Running Offshore Oil Spill
- ExxonMobil Baytown Facility Catches Fire
- UK North Sea Operators Riding High
- U.S. LNG Output Notes New Record With Facilities At Full Capacity
- Island Drilling Snatches Deals For Work Off UK, Mauritania
- Jet Fuel Joins Oil Recovery at Last
- AMLO Says USA Greenlights Pemex Shell Refinery Buy
- Regulator Clears Environment Plan For Sasanof-1 Well
- DOE Opens Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign and More
- Firm Making Blueprint For Reuse Of Old GOM Oil And Gas Assets
- Goldman Says $100 Oil Possible
- Bakken, Permian Push U.S. To Record Gas Flaring Lows
- Industry Set for Worst Discovery Toll Since 1946
- Covid Continues to Impact Petrofac E&C Division
- TotalEnergies, Shell Win Rights to Brazil Offshore Finds
- Shell Enters Chevron-Operated Block Offshore Suriname
- Shelf Drilling Rig Gets More Work With Eni In Adriatic
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work