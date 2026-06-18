ExxonMobil Backs 1st South African LNG Import Terminal with Supply Deal

Zululand Energy Terminal, being developed as South Africa's first receiving terminal for liquefied natural gas, announced a preliminary agreement for ExxonMobil to supply LNG to the facility.

Zululand Energy Terminal (ZET), being developed as South Africa's first receiving terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG), announced Wednesday a preliminary agreement for Exxon Mobil Corp to supply LNG to the facility.

Phase 1 of the project is expected to have a floating storage unit with a capacity of 170,000 cubic meters (6 million cubic feet) and an onshore regasification system capable of handling about 400 million cubic feet a day or 3 million metric tons per annum, ZET says on its website.

The terminal will operate in the South Dunes Precinct at the Port of Richards Bay under a 25-year license granted 2024.

ZET owners Vopak Terminal Durban and Transnet Pipelines expect to make a final investment decision 2028.

The heads of agreement (HoA) with United States energy giant ExxonMobil "signals international market interest in supplying LNG to South Africa and supports the continued development of infrastructure required to establish a new gas import platform for the country", ZET said in an online statement.

"The new LNG terminal will position Richards Bay as a key entry point for imported LNG and support the country’s transition toward a more secure and diversified energy mix".

"South Africa is expected to face a significant gas supply shortfall by 2030, as existing supply from Mozambique's Pande-Temane fields declines", ZET added. "This 'gas cliff' presents a risk to power generation, industrial activity, employment and economic growth, reinforcing the need for new gas supply options and enabling infrastructure".

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The terminal will distribute LNG to power producers and industrial users, it said.

"With LNG markets continuing to expand globally, we see a strong opportunity to help meet growing demand for secure energy and look forward to working with ZET to progress this opportunity", said ExxonMobil LNG Market Development Inc chair Andrew Barry.

Earlier this month ZET signed a HOA document with Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd that would make the state-owned power utility a "foundation customer". A future agreement will support Eskom's 3,000-megawatt project to be constructed in the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone.

"Both Eskom and Zululand Energy Terminal reaffirm their commitment to progressing the necessary regulatory approvals, long-term commercial contracting approach and structuring, and infrastructure development required to bring the project to fruition", ZET said in a press release June 5.

"Securing 'foundation customer' status at the Zululand Energy Terminal provides a critical enabler for our 3 000MW gas program, with the intention of a long-term contracting approach to minimize volatility and support system reliability while aligning with the IRP 2025 [South Africa's Integrated Resource Plan] objectives", said Eskom chief executive Dan Marokane.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com