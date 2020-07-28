ExxonMobil Announces LNG PPA Finalists

ExxonMobil has announced the finalists for the 2020 LNG Power Play Awards.

The awards – which are said to have been created to “shine a light” on the women and men making a difference in the LNG industry, as well as encourage inclusion and collaboration - are split into three categories. The finalists for each can be seen below:

The Rising Star

Mervin Azeta, Schlumberger, Nigeria

Capt. Iro Gidakou, Maran Gas Maritime, Cyprus

Zeynep Harezi, Karpowership, Turkey

Tian (Ivy) Liu, CNOOC, China

The Vanguard

Noora Ali Al-Kahrji, Qatar Petroleum, Qatar

Patricia Gallego, Cheniere, USA

Tolulope Longe, Nigeria LNG, Nigeria

Beibel Xue, PetroChina International Company Ltd., China

The Rainmaker

Jillian Evanko, Chart, USA

Lisa Glatch, Sempra, USA

Dr. Li Li, Zhejiang Energy Group, China

Stephanie Sirt, Honeywell, USA

“After careful consideration, four finalists have been selected for each category of the Power Play Awards,” ExxonMobil said in a company statement.

“Though all the submissions were impressive, these finalists embody the characteristics of their chosen award category,” ExxonMobil added.

The Rising Start award is presented to an “outstanding” female professional, aged 35 or younger. The Vanguard award is given to a male or female professional who displays “outstanding” leadership and the Rainmaker prize is awarded to a female professional who has delivered “exceptional value and business results”.

Each award submission was evaluated by a panel of eight international experts from across the LNG value chain. The Power Play Awards judges have now invited the community to cast a vote in each category for the most deserving candidates, which will represent a percentage of the final score. Community voting will close on August 7 and the winners will be announced in September.

The LNG Power Play was developed by leading women from ExxonMobil to help bring together women in the LNG industry to network and do business.

