ExxonMobil Announces LNG PPA Finalists
ExxonMobil has announced the finalists for the 2020 LNG Power Play Awards.
The awards – which are said to have been created to “shine a light” on the women and men making a difference in the LNG industry, as well as encourage inclusion and collaboration - are split into three categories. The finalists for each can be seen below:
The Rising Star
- Mervin Azeta, Schlumberger, Nigeria
- Capt. Iro Gidakou, Maran Gas Maritime, Cyprus
- Zeynep Harezi, Karpowership, Turkey
- Tian (Ivy) Liu, CNOOC, China
The Vanguard
- Noora Ali Al-Kahrji, Qatar Petroleum, Qatar
- Patricia Gallego, Cheniere, USA
- Tolulope Longe, Nigeria LNG, Nigeria
- Beibel Xue, PetroChina International Company Ltd., China
The Rainmaker
- Jillian Evanko, Chart, USA
- Lisa Glatch, Sempra, USA
- Dr. Li Li, Zhejiang Energy Group, China
- Stephanie Sirt, Honeywell, USA
“After careful consideration, four finalists have been selected for each category of the Power Play Awards,” ExxonMobil said in a company statement.
“Though all the submissions were impressive, these finalists embody the characteristics of their chosen award category,” ExxonMobil added.
The Rising Start award is presented to an “outstanding” female professional, aged 35 or younger. The Vanguard award is given to a male or female professional who displays “outstanding” leadership and the Rainmaker prize is awarded to a female professional who has delivered “exceptional value and business results”.
Each award submission was evaluated by a panel of eight international experts from across the LNG value chain. The Power Play Awards judges have now invited the community to cast a vote in each category for the most deserving candidates, which will represent a percentage of the final score. Community voting will close on August 7 and the winners will be announced in September.
The LNG Power Play was developed by leading women from ExxonMobil to help bring together women in the LNG industry to network and do business.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
