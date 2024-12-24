ExxonMobil Acquires Third of 5 FPSOs Leased from SBM Offshore

Exxon Mobil Corp. has assumed ownership of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Liza Destiny, said ex-owner SBM Offshore NV, which will continue to operate Liza Destiny for the United States oil giant’s operations in Guyana.

Liza Destiny is one of five FPSOs that ExxonMobil contracted from the Dutch ocean engineering and construction company for deployment in Guyana, where ExxonMobil holds a 45 percent operating stake in the Stabroek block. Four FPSOs were recontracted last year: Liza Destiny, One Guyana, Prosperity and Unity. One was contracted this year, called Jaguar.

Under last year’s Operations and Maintenance Enabling Agreement, which allows SBM Offshore to operate the vessels up to 2033, ExxonMobil is to acquire the four vessels after the lapse of their lease contracts but has the option to purchase earlier. So far ExxonMobil has acquired three of the four: Unity in 2023, Prosperity earlier in 2024 and now Liza Destiny.

Liza Destiny’s lease expires December 2029. “The purchase allows ExxonMobil Guyana to assume ownership of the unit while SBM Offshore will continue to operate and maintain the FPSO up to 2033”, SBM Offshore said in a statement.

The Liza Destiny purchase had a cash consideration of $535 million. “The net cash proceeds will primarily be used for the full repayment of the US$405 million project financing and as such will decrease SBM Offshore’s net debt position”, said the statement on the company’s website.

For One Guyana, which has yet to be deployed, SBM Offshore said in its third-quarter report published November 14, “The integration and onshore commissioning activities are progressing in line with plan, including the successful completion of the power plant commissioning”.

“First oil is expected in the second half of 2025”, it added.

Earlier in 2024 ExxonMobil tapped SBM Offshore to build FPSO Jaguar. “Ownership will transfer to EMGL [ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd.] prior to the FPSO’s installation in Guyana, and SBM Offshore expects to operate the FPSO for 10 years under the Operations and Maintenance Enabling Agreement signed in 2023”, SBM Offshore said in a press release April 12, 2024.

Jaguar will serve the sixth development in Stabroek. The Stabroek partners expect the development, called Whiptail, to raise Guyana’s oil production to 1.3 million barrels a day. The owners target to put the $12.7 billion Whiptail project onstream 2027, according to ExxonMobil’s announcement of the final investment decision April 12, 2024.

