Exxon USA Headcount Set to Grow Smaller
Based on page views, Rigzone’s downstream readers showed particularly strong interest last week in a report about pending workforce reductions. Keep reading to learn more about the anticipated job cuts, along with other popular recent downstream-related articles on Rigzone.
Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) could reduce its U.S. office-based workforce by up to 10% within the next five years, according to this article from Bloomberg. Citing unnamed sources, the news agency stated the company is targeting its lowest-performing employees and will thus not frame the reductions as layoffs. Furthermore, the article states that evaluations are underway and affected employees have not yet learned their fate. A 2020 company filing showed that the U.S. accounts for approximately 40% of ExxonMobil’s 72,000-strong global workforce, Bloomberg also notes.
USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent
For the first time in years, the Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil benchmarks are heading toward parity, Bloomberg has reported. Often cheaper than Brent, the WTI has become more expensive as U.S. oil producers continue to show discipline and inventories of domestic crude steadily decline, the news agency explained. The article goes to say, however, that the likelihood of Brent and WTI actually intersecting may be limited given signs of a rise in U.S. oil production.
$510MM Middle East Contract Goes to Saipem
A unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) is expanding its sour gas plant, and it has named Saipem the winner of a competitive tender to oversee the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction. The project will expand ADNOC Sour Gas’ Shah Sour Gas Plant’s capacity by 13% and enable the facility to increase recovery of higher-end products, according to the client company’s CEO. The plant upgrade’s projected completion is 2023.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- CNOOC in China Production First
- $70+ Oil Prompts Concerns in Oilfield Services
- North Sea Operator Awards Rig Monitoring Contract
- Next 2 Weeks Will Be Extraordinarily Tight for Oil
- Gas Shortfall Sets Up Desperate Scenario
- Norway Announces Latest Acreage Awards
- Enbridge Captures Greenium with SLB Debut
- Exxon USA Headcount Set to Grow Smaller
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- Ex-Shell Rep Reappointed ECITB Chair
- BSEE Releases Deepwater Asgard Incident Report
- Venezuela Oil Minister Sees USA Producers Rushing Back to His Country
- Qatar Drilling Contract Goes to Valaris
- CNOOC in China Production First
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Hits 100% Rig Utilization
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon
- Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs