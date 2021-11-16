Exxon Taps TechnipFMC For Subsea Work On Stabroek Block Off Guyana
UK-based TechnipFMC has been awarded a ‘large’ contract by ExxonMobil to supply the subsea production system for the Yellowtail development off Guyana.
TechnipFMC said that it was awarded the contract by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited.
Subject to government approvals and final project sanction, TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, manufacturing, and testing capabilities to deliver the overall subsea production system.
The scope of the project includes 51 enhanced vertical deepwater trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.
“We are very excited to continue our relationship with ExxonMobil through this award, which is our fourth within the Stabroek Block. We are proud of our dedicated Guyanese employees and are committed to the continued development and expansion of local capabilities,” Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said.
TechnipFMC currently employs more than 60 people from Guyana and expects to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of this award.
It is worth noting that Technip FMC considers a large contract between $500 million and $1 billion.
Just recently, ExxonMobil increased its estimate of the discovered recoverable resource for the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana to approximately 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels following its latest discovery.
The updated resource estimate includes a discovery at the Cataback-1 well, which brings the total significant discoveries to 21 within the Stabroek Block. ExxonMobil announced its 20th discovery in the block in September 2021.
The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres. ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is the operator and holds 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds a 25 percent stake.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
