Exxon Shortens Jack-up Contract

by Matthew V. Veazey
Rigzone Staff
Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Dubai-based Shelf Drilling Ltd. said its Trident XIV jack-up rig customer intends to terminate the contract early.

Dubai-based Shelf Drilling, Ltd. reported Monday that its Trident XIV jack-up rig customer has provided notification that it will terminate the contract early.

According to Shelf’s March 2, 2020, fleet status report, the customer is ExxonMobil and the rig is located off Nigeria. On Dec. 9, 2019, Shelf reported that it had won a one-year extension to February 2021 to continue workover operations. However, Shelf announced Monday that the contract end date is now July of this year.

The Trident XIV early contract termination is the second such update Shelf has reported in the past week. On March 18, the drilling contractor stated that it had reached a mutual agreement with the Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up’s customer to amend the contract end date from January 2022 to September 2020.

Shelf’s fleet status report notes the Tenacious is mobilized off the United Arab Emirates for Dubai Petroleum.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


