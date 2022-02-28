Exxon Sheds Nigerian Onshore And Shallow Water Operations

ExxonMobil has reached an agreement to sell its equity interest in its subsidiary Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Seplat Energy.

The sale will go through a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seplat Energy - Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.

“This sale will allow us to prioritize competitively advantaged investments in our strategic assets, and it supports the Nigerian government’s efforts to grow its oil and gas operations,” said Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Oil and Gas.

“We value the relationships we have spent decades building with the government and people of Nigeria, which will continue as we maximize the value from our deepwater operations,” Mallon added.

When finalized, the sale will include the Mobil Development Nigeria and Mobil Exploration Nigeria equity ownership of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, which holds a 40 percent stake in four oil mining licenses, including more than 90 shallow-water and onshore platforms and 300 producing wells producing 95,000 boepd.

ExxonMobil will maintain a significant deepwater presence in Nigeria, including interests in the Erha, Usan, and Bonga developments via Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Deepwater Limited.

According to the supermajor, the sale will not result in any loss of employment and is expected to close later this year subject to regulatory and other approvals.

In a separate statement Seplat Energy said that the sale and purchase agreement has a price tag of nearly $1.3 billion, plus up to $300 million contingent consideration, subject to a lockbox, working capital, and other adjustments at closing relative to the effective date. The effective date of the transaction is January 1, 2021.

The cash consideration payable under the transaction will be funded through a combination of existing cash resources and credit facilities of Seplat Energy, a new $550 million senior term loan facility, and a $275 million junior offtake facility.

According to Seplat, the transaction is transformational as it will create one of the largest independent energy companies on both the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges, and bolster Seplat Energy’s ability to drive increased growth, profitability, and overall stakeholder prosperity.

The transaction delivers a 186 percent increase in production from 51,000 boepd to 146,000 boepd, a 170 percent increase in 2P liquids reserves, from 241 MMbbl to 650 MMbbl, a 14 percent increase in 2P gas reserves from 1,501 Bscf to 1,712 Bscf, plus a significant undeveloped gas potential of 2,910 Bscf, an 89 percent increase in total 2P reserves from 499 MMboe to 945 MMboe, and includes offshore fields with dedicated export routes.

The Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited portfolio primarily consists of a 40 percent operating ownership of four oil mining leases and associated infrastructure, with NNPC as the 60 percent partner, the Qua Iboe Terminal, a 51 percent interest in Bonny River Terminal and Natural Gas Liquids Recovery Plants at EAP and Oso.

“This is a transformational acquisition for Seplat Energy that strengthens our partnership with the national oil company, the NNPC, and consummates the spirit of the newly enacted PIA,” Bryant Orjiako, Chairman of Seplat Energy, said. “As a significantly larger business, with a stronger resource base and greatly enhanced capabilities, we will be better positioned to provide sustainable energy solutions that drive growth and profitability for the benefit of all our stakeholders, particularly our host communities and the wider Nigerian economy.”

“This transaction underpins Seplat Energy’s drive to be a leader in the growth of the indigenous independent energy sector in Nigeria. The acquisition is a perfect fit with our strategy to build a sustainable business and deliver energy transition in Nigeria. Our financial strength has enabled us to attract high-quality local and international capital providers to fund this transaction without diluting our existing shareholders and reflects our deliberate approach to capital allocation,” Roger Brown, CEO of Seplat Energy, added.

