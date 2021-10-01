Exxon Sees $700MM Windfall from Gas Rally
Exxon Mobil Corp. said higher global natural gas prices will increase third-quarter profit by about $700 million, a sum that should help the oil giant reduce its debt pile.
Gas, for years a laggard to more profitable crude, will probably be the biggest uplift to earnings compared with the prior quarter, the Irving, Texas-based driller said in a regulatory filing Thursday.
Surging demand for the fuel has elevated prices from Britain to Beijing. Europe in particular is suffering an acute shortage and faces stiff competition from Asia for supplies as countries work to amass reserves before winter descends on the northern hemisphere in a matter of weeks.
Exxon’s profit uplift from gas is likely to be a leading indicator for Big Oil earnings, with Royal Dutch Shell Plc also well-placed to gain from higher prices for the fuel. The extra cash will help Exxon whittle away its borrowings, which rose to a record high last year due to the pandemic-induced crash in oil prices.
Higher oil prices will increase earnings by about $400 million, the company said. Wider refining margins and reduced downtime for maintenance work will add $600 million. Chemicals, which enjoyed record second-quarter profits, will see a $300 million decline in earnings, Exxon said.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Global Gas Flaring Could Cost $82B Per Year
- After Five Discoveries TotalEnergies Drills Duster Off Suriname
- Someone Is Betting Oil Will Hit $200
- CNOOC To Buy Stake In Petrobras' Buzios Oilfield For $2.1B
- Rosneft To Cooperate In Carbon Management With Exxon, Equinor
- McDermott Joins Green Hydrogen Group
- CNOOC Makes Large Oil Discovery In Bohai Bay
- Wood Bags Shell-NAM Deal
- Big Oil Split On Oil Future
- Oil Steady After Two Day Drop
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Petrofac Pleads Guilty In Bribery Case, Awaiting Sentencing
- Jack-Up Drilling Rigs Set For LNG Conversion
- 3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup
- USA Oil Production Outlook Set to Grow
- Diamond Offshore To Manage Aquadrill Rig During One-Year GOM Deal
- BP Starts Next Expansion Project Phase In Gulf of Mexico
- Commodity Giant Paints Bullish Oil and Gas Outlook
- Top Headlines, Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal and More
- OGUK Launches New North Sea Survey
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets