Exxon Proves High-Quality Gas At Cyprus Offshore Well

Supermajor ExxonMobil has completed operations on the Glaucus-2 appraisal well located in Block 10 offshore Cyprus which confirmed a high-quality gas presence.

Cyprus’ Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry said that the work on the Glaucus-2 drilling in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone was completed successfully and safely.

The Ministry added that the drilling operations, which included production tests, were carried out by ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum which are partners in the block.

“The drilling demonstrated the presence of a gas reservoir with high-quality characteristics. The consortium will proceed with a detailed analysis and evaluation of the collected data to determine the qualitative and quantitative characteristics of the reservoir as well as the potential options more accurately for development and commercialization of the discovery,” Cyprus’ Ministry said.

Under the current legislation, the consortium will notify the Ministry of the results of data evaluation collected from the drilling and test works as soon as it is completed.

The country’s Energy, Commerce, and Industry Minister Natasa Pilides also confirmed the completion of Glaucus-2 well operations via her social media accounts.

The work of the evaluation drilling of Glaucus-2 started in late December 2021 and was carried out by the Stena Forth drilling rig, which departed from the drilling site on March 20, 2022.

In the second half of 2022, the Stena Forth is expected to mobilize from the Eastern Mediterranean to Canada to drill one more well for ExxonMobil.

To remind, the Glaucus gas discovery was made in 2019 with estimated in-place resources of 5 to 8 trillion cubic feet of gas. The well was drilled to a final drilling depth of 14,000 feet below sea level in 6,800 feet of water by the Stena IceMax drillship.

In the same month when Glaucus-2 drilling started, Exxon and Qatar Petroleum signed an exploration and production sharing contract with the government of Cyprus for Block 5. The block covers an area of 1,740 square miles in water depths of up to 8,200 feet and is adjacent to Block 10.

The award of Block 5 was immediately disputed by Turkey and by the self-proclaimed state named the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as they claimed that the license area in question violated ‘Turkey’s continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean.’

