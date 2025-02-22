Exxon Plans to Ramp Up Guyana Gas Output, Sees Potential for Exports

Exxon's developments off the coast of Guyana have turned the South American nation into the world's fastest-growing major oil producer.

Exxon Mobil Corp. outlined plans to increase natural gas production from oil-focused Guyana and is considering options to export the fuel to global markets, country manager Alistair Routledge said Wednesday.

Exxon’s developments off the coast of Guyana have turned the South American nation into the world’s fastest-growing major oil producer, but the company has faced pressure from the government to do more with the natural gas that’s found alongside its crude.

Routledge today presented a concept called “Wales Gas Vision” that would send gas from Exxon’s Longtail development to the shore for use in producing fertilizer and alumina as well as for powering data centers. Exxon plans to make a final investment decision on Longtail next year with a view to bringing it online by 2029. Gas production from the project could reach 1.2 billion cubic feet per day.

Building a pipeline to nearby Trinidad, which has liquefied natural gas export capacity, would be “cost prohibitive,” but Exxon is exploring other ways to sell Guyana’s gas internationally, Routledge said at the Guyana Energy Conference in Georgetown.

“There is still a possibility of using liquefied natural gas technology connectors to global markets,” he said. “That is a further option that is on the table and being investigated.”

The Wales Gas Vision proposal is separate from Guyana’s gas-to-energy project, for which Exxon has already completed an underwater pipeline to supply fuel for power generation. Routledge cautioned the ideas depend on volume uptake, price and timing.