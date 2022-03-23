Exxon Picks New Lead Director, Low Carbon Solutions President

ExxonMobil has chosen a new lead independent director as well as the new president of Low Carbon Solutions.

U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has chosen a new lead independent director as well as the new president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions.

In two separate statements, Exxon said that its new independent director would be Joseph L. Hooley, while the president role in Low Carbon Solutions would be filled by Dan Ammann.

The current lead independent director Kenneth C. Frazier told the company that he would not be standing for re-election to the board at the annual meeting of shareholders on May 25.

Hooley, former chairman and CEO of State Street Corp. and ExxonMobil director since 2020, has been selected by the independent directors to serve as lead director, effective after the annual meeting.

“The board of directors thanks Ken for his tireless work on behalf of the corporation and owes him a deep debt of gratitude,” said Darren Woods, chairman and CEO. “I look forward to working closely with Jay as we continue to strengthen ExxonMobil’s industry leadership position, responsibly meeting global needs while leading in the energy transition.”

Frazier, executive chairman and CEO at Merck & Co., will remain as independent lead director until the annual meeting. He was appointed to the role in 2020 and has been a member of the board since 2009.

“ExxonMobil has made significant progress on its strategy to lead in financial and operating performance through the energy transition by leveraging its advantaged portfolio of traditional and lower-emission business opportunities,” said Frazier.

“I’m pleased with how our board has come together constructively over the past year to build on the company’s progress and momentum. After 13 years on the board, I have decided to move on for reasons unrelated to the company. Joseph is a terrific choice as my successor, and I congratulate him on his new role,” he added.

As for Low Carbon Solutions, the new president will be starting work from May 1. Ammann is the former General Motors president and CEO of Cruise autonomous vehicle company. He will replace Joe Blommaert, who has elected to retire after 35 years of service.

“We welcome Dan to ExxonMobil and will use his knowledge and experience to continue to build our Low Carbon Solutions business,” said Woods. “I thank Joe for his contributions to the company’s success and the significant progress made in developing our lower-emissions business.”

Ammann was named CEO of Cruise in 2018 and the president of GM in 2014. He was previously GM’s CFO and joined the automotive giant as treasurer in 2010. He began his career as an investment banker, starting at Credit Suisse First Boston in 1994 and moving to Morgan Stanley in 1999.

Blommaert was the first choice for the Low Carbon Solutions president role when it was created in 2021. He joined Exxon Chemical in 1988. Following assignments in the Netherlands, Belgium, and the USA, Blommaert was appointed the regional director for Europe and APAC chemical operations in 2014 and became SVP of global operations for the Chemical business in 2019.

ExxonMobil created the Low Carbon Solutions business to commercialize the company’s extensive low-emission portfolio to create long-term shareholder value and support global emission-reduction efforts. Low Carbon Solutions is focused on commercializing low-emission business opportunities in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and low-emission fuels.

