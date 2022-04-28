Exxon Permian Natural Gas Gets Top Score

ExxonMobil has received top certification for approximately 200 mmcf/d of natural gas produced from its Poker Lake facilities in the Permian.

U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has received top certification for approximately 200 million cubic feet per day of natural gas produced from its Permian Basin facilities at Poker Lake, New Mexico.

The certification from MiQ helps the company meet customer demand for energy produced with fewer emissions. Exxon is the first company to achieve certification for natural gas production associated with oil.

“This certification further validates the steps we have taken to reduce methane emissions, which is part of our plans to achieve net-zero Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse emissions in our Permian Basin unconventional operations by 2030,” said Tom Schuessler, SVP of unconventional at ExxonMobil. “Certification gives our customers confidence that we are responsibly producing natural gas with best-in-class emission management programs to help them meet their emissions goals.”

MiQ awarded the ‘A’ grade certification due to Exxon’s extensive multi-tiered technology approach to methane monitoring and mitigation at its Poker Lake facilities. These efforts include a combination of fixed monitoring systems, aerial imaging technology, optical gas imaging cameras, proprietary acoustic sensors, robust leak detection, and repair practices.

“It’s widely accepted that it’s now the time to take steps to limit the effects of climate change and reducing methane emissions is one of the most significant actions we can take,” said Georges Tijbosch, CEO of MiQ. “MiQ is pioneering Independently Certified Gas to help accelerate methane reductions from the natural gas industry and, as one of the world’s largest energy companies, ExxonMobil’s expansion of the certification program demonstrates that Independently Certified Gas is rapidly becoming the status quo.”

ExxonMobil is expanding the certification process to other operating areas, including Appalachia natural gas operations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It is now selling commercial volumes to customers, including Xcel Energy, which plans to use the natural gas to power homes, schools, and businesses in southeastern New Mexico with fewer lifecycle emissions than non-certified natural gas.

“Xcel Energy is committed to delivering net-zero energy by 2050 across all the ways our customers use energy, and that includes powering our generating fleet with natural gas purchased only from suppliers with certified low-methane emissions by 2030,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy in New Mexico and Texas. “Fueling our New Mexico power plants with ExxonMobil’s certified natural gas is an important step in that direction and enables us to achieve the cleaner energy future we’re all envisioning.”

ExxonMobil reminded that it supports the U.S. and European Union’s Global Methane Pledge, the proposed U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan and the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative’s Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions.

Mitigating methane emissions is a part of Exxon’s plans to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in the Permian Basin unconventional assets by 2030.

Similar GHG emission-reduction road maps are being developed for the company’s major operated upstream, refining, and chemicals assets around the world.

ExxonMobil has announced an ambition to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions for its major operated assets by 2050, as detailed in the 2022 Advancing Climate Solutions Progress Report.

