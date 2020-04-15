Exxon Opens Nominations for Power Play Awards
ExxonMobil has officially opened nominations for the second annual Power Play Awards.
The entry deadline for the awards, which Exxon says recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of remarkable women and the men who uphold the importance of supporting and empowering them in the workplace, is June 19.
Finalists will be named and notified in late July and winners will be announced in September. Judges for this year’s awards include representatives from Eni, CNOOC and the Natural Gas Supply Association.
The three categories for the 2020 Power Play Awards comprise the Rising Star, the Vanguard and the Rainmaker. The first is presented to an “outstanding” female professional aged 35 or younger, the second is given to a male or female professional who displays “outstanding leadership” and the third is awarded to a female professional who has delivered “exceptional value and business results”, according to Exxon.
“The key objectives behind these awards are to shine a light on the newcomers and smaller players in the LNG value chain, in particular, encouraging nominations from resource holders, buyers, partners and FSRU providers,” Exxon states on its website.
“We invite all players in the LNG business to submit nominations for these awards which are open now,” the company added.
Last year’s Rising Star award was won by Jocelyne Machevo, with Julie Mayo taking the Vanguard award and Phaedra Deckart taking the Rainmaker achievement.
Commenting on her 2019 win, Machevo stated, “it is an honor to be amongst the four finalists. First of all, because it’s a world-wide competition so it really, really is an honor, and it also shows that the work that I’ve been doing and the time I’ve been in the industry is actually recognized and valued.”
ExxonMobil, which describes itself as a global LNG leader, has more than 40 years of development experience in LNG projects, its website shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- DOE Negotiating SPR Oil Storage Contract Awards
- Oil Glut May Overwhelm Storage Tanks in Weeks
- Exxon Opens Nominations for Power Play Awards
- API Urges RRC to Avoid Oil Market Intervention
- Majority of Licensing Rounds Likely to be Canceled
- Oil Weighed Down by Lingering Demand Fears
- Time for Oil Market Intervention
- Whelchel to Lead Ops at New Midstream Firm
- Offshore Gabon Workover a Success
- Borr Wins APAC Jack-up Contracts
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Oxy Seeks Federal Lifeline For US Oil Industry
- Apache Finds Very Substantial Oil Resource
- Oil Deal Will Not Save Weakest Shale Producers
- Some US Oil Refineries May Be About to Shut
- NexTier Begins Layoffs in Oklahoma
- Newpark Shrinks Workforce, Salaries
- Patterson-UTI's Executive Chairman Retires
- Survey Shows Energy Job Security Concern
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Halliburton to Furlough 3,500 Workers in Houston