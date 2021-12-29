Exxon Makes Satellite Methane Emission Detection Deal

The agreement has the potential to redefine methane detection and mitigation efforts.

ExxonMobil has announced that it has agreed to work with Scepter Inc to deploy advanced satellite technology and proprietary data processing platforms to detect methane emissions at a global scale.

The agreement has the potential to redefine methane detection and mitigation efforts and could contribute to broader satellite-based emission reduction efforts across a dozen industries, including energy, agriculture, manufacturing and transportation, ExxonMobil noted in a statement posted on its website.

In the first phase of the project, ExxonMobil said the companies will design and optimize the plan for satellite placement and coverage, adding that this will initially be focused on capturing methane emissions data from ExxonMobil operations in the Permian basin. Scepter will deploy satellites in 2023 and increase coverage to more than 24 satellites over three years, forming a large constellation network capable of monitoring operations around the world, ExxonMobil highlighted.

In addition, ExxonMobil noted that it and Scepter are pioneering a proprietary data fusion system that reconciles information collected from multiple detection methods, including ground-based, stationary and mobile monitoring devices.

“This collaboration will enable multiple industries to identify the sources of methane emissions around the world in real-time, so that leak repairs or mitigation solutions can be deployed rapidly,” Bart Cahir, the senior vice president of unconventional at ExxonMobil, said in a company statement.

“This is another example of how ExxonMobil is investing in technology with leading innovators to align with the Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, compared to 2020 levels,” Cahir added in the statement.

Philip Father, the chief executive officer of Scepter, said, “we’re excited to work with ExxonMobil to develop a system that goes beyond methane detection”.

“Our data fusion platform will be central to a broader capability to detect, quantify, abate and certify,” he added in the statement.

“This approach is rooted in our mission of providing comprehensive observations on a real-time basis and global scale, therefore meeting various environmental, social and governance reporting needs,” Father went on to say.

Earlier this month, ExxonMobil announced that it plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from operated assets in the U.S. Permian Basin by 2030. The plans are said to be part of its corporate-wide effort to reduce upstream greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 40 to 50 percent by 2030, compared to 2016 levels.

Also in December, ExxonMobil said it had finalized corporate plans which increase spending to $15 billion on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects over the next six years. The company also announced in December that it was on track to meet its 2025 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans by year-end 2021.

