Exxon Makes 20th Starboek Discovery. Liza Unity FPSO Delivered.

ExxonMobil makes 20th discovery in the Starbroek block offshore Guyana. Keppel delivers FPSO for the second phase of the Liza development.

ExxonMobil has made a 20th ‘significant’ discovery in the Starbroek block offshore Guyana while Keppel delivered the FPSO for the second phase of Exxon’s Liza development.

A partner in the Starbroek block, Hess, said that the latest oil discovery was made via the Pinktail well. The well encountered 220 feet of net pay in a high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir.

Pinktail is located some 21.7 miles southeast of the Liza Phase 1 development, which began production in December 2019, and 3.7 miles southeast of Yellowtail-1. The well was drilled in 5,938 feet of water by the Noble Sam Croft.

In addition to the successful appraisal of the Turbot discovery, the Turbot-2 well encountered 43 feet of net pay in a newly identified, high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoir separate from the 75 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir pay encountered in the original Turbot-1 discovery well. This pay is in addition to the previously announced Whiptail discovery.

“We are happy to announce our 20th significant discovery on the Stabroek Block, which will add to the discovered recoverable resource estimate of more than 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent,” CEO John Hess said.

As for the Stabroek block, it is 6.6 million acres. At least six FPSOs are expected to be online by 2027 with the potential for up to 10 FPSOs on the block to develop the current discovered recoverable resource base.

ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana is the operator and holds 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana holds the remaining 25 percent interest.

Separately, the Liza Unity floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel set sail from Singapore to Guyana earlier this month.

The FPSO will be utilized for the Liza Phase 2 development, which is expected to begin production in early 2022, with a production capacity of approximately 220,000 gross barrels of oil per day, associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day, and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The Liza Destiny FPSO, delivered in 2019, is currently producing approximately 120,000 gross barrels of oil per day. The FPSO will be able to store approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil.

In a separate announcement on Thursday, Keppel Shipyard said that it delivered the Liza Unity to SBM Offshore with no loss-time incidents.

“The delivery of Liza Unity reinforces Keppel O&M as the world leader in the integration of FPSOs and extends our track record of more than 120 FPSO projects,” CEO of Keppel O&M Chris Ong stated.

“This is the 26th major project for SBM Offshore and is a testament to the strong partnership that we have forged over decades of collaboration since 1981 when Keppel delivered the world’s first FPSO conversion to them."

Keppel scope of work on the Liza Unity included the fabrication of several topside modules, the riser balcony, the spread-mooring, and the umbilical support structures, as well as the installation and integration of associated equipment and all topside modules onto the FPSO.

The shipbuilder also started work on the third FPSO unit earmarked for Guyana, named the Prosperity. The vessel hull recently arrived at Keppel O&M’s yard in Singapore and work onboard is underway.

