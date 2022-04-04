Exxon Gets Green Light For Yellowtail Project Off Guyana

ExxonMobil has received approval to begin work on the fourth oil project offshore Guyana from the country's Environmental Protection Agency.

Exxon is now able to start the construction and operation of the Yellowtail project. The fourth of up to 10 projects to be producing oil this decade. The company has not yet been made but is pending.

Since 2015, oil was discovered in the Liza field within the Stabroek Block – where the Yellowtail project is located – ExxonMobil and its partners Hess and CNOOC have discovered more than 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent recoverable resources

Yellowtail was the consortium's 13th discovery in the Stabroek block, an area covering 6.6 million acres and one of the largest oil finds in South America.

The project will consist of the drilling of approximately 45 to 67 development wells – including production, water injection, and gas re-injection wells, the installation and operation of subsea, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines, as well as the installation and operation of an FPSO vessel in the eastern half of the Stabroek Block.

When output begins in 2025, the project would pump up to 250,000 barrels of oil and gas per day. Exxon has proposed a development that up to three ships drill all the Yellowtail wells.

The initial production is expected to last for at least 20 years. The project will employ up to 540 persons during development well drilling, approximately 600 persons at the peak of the installation stage, and 100 to 140 persons during production operations.

The Guyana EPA said in a statement that it prohibits routine flaring and venting of natural gas during operation and requires Exxon to keep an undersea device, called a capping stack, that can seal a well in event of an accident.

It also required that the partners have insurance to cover any environmental damages and provide a guarantee that indemnifies Guyana in the event the consortium fails to meet its obligations, the EPA said.

Exxon said in February that it started production from Guyana’s second offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block – Liza Phase 2 – bringing total production capacity to more than 340,000 barrels per day in only seven years since the country’s first discovery.

Currently, the company is producing oil via the FPSO Liza Unity which produced first oil on February 11, 2022, and the Liza Destiny FPSO which started production in December 2019.

Payara, the third project in the Stabroek Block, is expected to produce approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day using the Prosperity FPSO vessel, which is currently under construction.

