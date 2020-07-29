Exxon Extends Aker Solutions Contract

ExxonMobil Canada Properties has awarded Aker Solutions a five-year contract extension to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the Hebron platform offshore Newfoundland, Aker Solutions reported Tuesday.

The five-year extension period begins this summer, Aker Solutions noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm, which will oversee the work from its premises in St. John’s, Newfoundland, stated that it has provided EPC services for Hebron since 2015. It estimates the contract value at NOK 1.4 billion (US$153.5 million).

“We are delighted to be extending our strong relationship with ExxonMobil in Canada, and to further strengthen the international footprint of our brownfield services business,” concluded Linda Aase, Aker Solutions’ executive vice president for brownfield projects.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.