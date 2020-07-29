SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Exxon Extends Aker Solutions Contract

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Wednesday, July 29, 2020

submit to reddit
email print

Exxon Extends Aker Solutions Contract
Aker Solutions has provided EPC services for Hebron since 2015. PHOTO SOURCE: Aker Solutions

ExxonMobil Canada Properties has awarded Aker Solutions a five-year contract extension to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the Hebron platform offshore Newfoundland, Aker Solutions reported Tuesday.

The five-year extension period begins this summer, Aker Solutions noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm, which will oversee the work from its premises in St. John’s, Newfoundland, stated that it has provided EPC services for Hebron since 2015. It estimates the contract value at NOK 1.4 billion (US$153.5 million).

“We are delighted to be extending our strong relationship with ExxonMobil in Canada, and to further strengthen the international footprint of our brownfield services business,” concluded Linda Aase, Aker Solutions’ executive vice president for brownfield projects.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.


Most Popular Articles