Exxon Completes Russia Exit
Exxon Mobil Corp. completed its exit from Russia, calling the departure an “expropriation” of its main Russian operation and potentially setting up a future legal challenge.
“With two decrees, the Russian government has unilaterally terminated our interests in Sakhalin-1 and the project has been transferred to a Russian operator,” an Exxon spokesperson said in a statement. “We have safely exited Russia following the expropriation.”
Exxon has been winding down production at Sakhalin-1 since May after announcing its intention to leave just weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The operation is hugely complex and produced about 227,000 barrels a day last year. It has multiple records for the longest wells ever drilled, uses ice breakers to maintain exports when the sea freezes over in winter and was regarded as an engineering marvel when it first started pumping in 2005.
In August, Exxon sent a “notice of difference” to Russian authorities after the Kremlin blocked the Texas oil giant from exiting Sakhalin-1, which is the first step toward filing a lawsuit against the country. “We made every effort to engage with the Russian government and other stakeholders,” Exxon said. The company expects about 700 employees to transfer to Sakhalin-1’s new operator.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- No New Drilling Might Limit Rise In Future Crude Oil Production
- YouGov Lists Most Popular Energy and Utility Cos in UK
- North Sea Strike Action Begins Today
- Sabine Pass Receives Record Feedgas LNG Deliveries
- Enlink Sees More Carbon Removal Projects After Exxon Deal
- Seadrill Closes Sale Of Seven Jack-Ups To ADES
- Saipem Scores Massive $4.5B Contract For North Field Work
- IOG Continues Saturn Banks Phase 1 Progress
- Report Says Germany Risks Wasting Billions on LNG Projects
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
- Analysts Say TC Energy Could Divest Keystone Oil Pipeline
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits
- Top Headlines: Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast and More
- Majors Donate to Hurricane Relief Efforts
- ADNOC Hires Two ADNOC Drilling Rigs For $980MM
- Wind And Solar Investments Payback Drops Below One Year
- Where Are Diesel Prices Going?
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Russia Losing Gas War
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say