Exxon Buys Offshore Suriname Stake from Petronas
Petronas revealed Tuesday that its subsidiary, Petronas Suriname Exploration & Production B.V. (PSEPBV), has completed the sale of a 50 percent stake in Block 52 offshore Suriname to ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Suriname B.V.
As a result of the acquisition, PSEPBV now holds a 50 percent operated interest in the block, with Exxon holding the remaining 50 percent stake. Block 52 is located north of the coast of Paramaribo, which is Suriname’s capital city, and in the Suriname-Guyana basin where several hydrocarbon discoveries have been made. It covers an area of 1,833 square miles with water depths ranging from between 164 feet to 3,608 feet.
“Our upcoming exploration activities for Block 52 will involve the drilling of a well in Q3 2020, in addition to acquiring new 3D seismic data utilizing the latest technology, covering the whole block to further evaluate the block’s upside potential,” Petronas’ Vice President of Exploration, Emeliana Rice-Oxley, said in a company statement, which was sent to Rigzone.
“We look forward to this partnership with ExxonMobil and are determined to continue with the success story on hydrocarbon discoveries in the basin,” the Petronas representative added in the statement.
In 2016, PSEPBV drilled the Roselle-1 well in Block 52, which it says “provided crucial subsurface information and data on the petroleum system of the area”. Subsequent analysis carried out by PSEPBV indicated that Block 52 contains multiple geological play types and is within the favorable fairway for hydrocarbon generation and accumulation, according to the company.
In addition to Block 52, PSEPBV holds a 100 percent participating interest and operatorship of Block 48, and a 30 percent non-operated participating interest in Block 53. Petronas describes itself as a global energy and solutions company. The business, which was established in 1974, is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Exxon describes itself as one of the world’s largest publicly traded energy providers and chemical manufacturers. The company, which is based in Texas, has operations all around the world.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Permian Tank Contract Goes to Danos
- Cameron's Train 3 Starts Producing LNG
- HollyFrontier Announces Executive Changes
- API Names New Upstream VP
- Oil Prices Surging After Plunging into Abyss
- Biden Would Stop Keystone XL Pipeline for Good
- Exxon Buys Offshore Suriname Stake from Petronas
- Rystad Sees First Global Gas Demand Drop in 11 Years
- NextDecade Pushes FID on Rio Grande LNG to 2021
- Spirit Energy Awards Complex Modifications Contract
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- No One Expected Shale Cuts to Happen So Fast
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- US Judge Upholds Keystone XL Ruling
- Exxon Unit Extends Tender Offer Again
- Energy Worker Survey Finds Remote Preference
- Permian Report Supports View Price Crash Has Passed
- Gavilan is Latest Shale Player Pursuing Bankruptcy
- Hornbeck Offshore Seeking Lender Approval for Chapter 11
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Chesapeake Adopts Poison Pill After Shares Plummet