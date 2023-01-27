Exxon Building Largest Renewable Diesel Plant In Canada
US supermajor ExxonMobil will invest about $560 million to move forward with the construction of the largest renewable diesel facility in Canada.
Exxon said that the investment will be made by its majority-owned affiliate Imperial Oil. The project at Imperial’s Strathcona refinery is expected to produce 20,000 barrels of renewable diesel per day primarily from locally sourced feedstocks.
According to the company, it could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Canadian transportation sector by about 3 million metric tons per year, as determined in accordance with Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulation. The facility is a part of the corporation’s plans through 2027 to invest approximately $17 billion in lower-emission initiatives.
“The Strathcona project is another example of how we are investing in advantaged facilities and applying our leading technology and decades of experience to develop lower-emission solutions for customers,” said Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Product Solutions. “We continue to focus investments on markets like Canada, where well-designed policies support technologies that reduce life-cycle emissions.”
Imperial’s renewable diesel facility will use low-carbon hydrogen produced with carbon capture and storage technology to help Canada meet low emission fuel standards. Imperial has entered into an agreement with Air Products for low-carbon hydrogen supply and is developing agreements with other third parties for biofeedstock supply.
The low-carbon hydrogen and biofeedstock will be combined with a proprietary catalyst to produce premium lower-emission diesel fuel and will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, relative to conventional fuels.
Exxon added that site preparation and initial construction was already underway. Renewable diesel production is expected to start in 2025. The project is expected to create about 600 direct construction jobs, along with hundreds more through investments by business partners.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- Risk Premium Embedded in USA NatGas Vanishes
- Police to Board Valaris Rig After Worker Reported Missing
- Norwegian Tax Break Ensures Increase Of O&G Supply To Europe
- Offshore Rigs Set For Very Busy Year In 2023
- Wood Mackenzie: Global Upstream Fiscal Trends For 2023
- Fossil Fuel Profits Roar Back
- Chevron to Buy Back $75B in Stock After Record Profit
- Companies Fall Short on Climate Pledges, New Survey Claims
- TSC Subsea Targets Expansion Into New Markets
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
- Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
- USA Drops Rigs
- Texas Oil & Gas Industry Paid Record $24.7Bn In Taxes And Royalties
- Top Headlines: Is the USA Shale Boom Over and More
- Texas O&G Sector Closes 2022 With Continued Employment Growth
- Fundamentals Strong Enough for $90+ Oil Period
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- North Sea Industry Body Releases First Ever Documentary
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall