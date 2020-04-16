Exxon Boosts Output of Raw Materials for Masks

ExxonMobil announced Wednesday that it has increased production of critical raw materials for masks, gowns and hand sanitizers.

The company said it has increased its capability to manufacture specialized polypropylene, used in medical masks and gowns, by about 1,000 tons per month. This is enough to enable production of up to 200 million medical masks or 20 million gowns, Exxon highlighted.

Monthly production of isopropyl alcohol, which is a key ingredient in many disinfectant and hand sanitizer products, has been increased by 3,000 tons. Exxon said this is enough to enable production of up to 50 million 4-ounce bottles of medical-grade hand sanitizer.

Exxon outlined that isopropyl alcohol and polypropylene are being prioritized at chemical manufacturing facilities, “given the unprecedented global pandemic”, but added that it anticipates it will continue to meet its contractual commitments to manufacture other chemical products.

“We’re increasing our manufacturing capabilities to meet this critical need to help keep doctors, nurses and first responders healthy and safe,” Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Chemical Company, said in a company statement.

“Our team has been working around the clock, applying our engineering and technical know-how and working with our customers to make this happen. We’re committed to doing our part to support the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” McKee added.

Earlier this month, Exxon announced multi-sector and joint-development projects to rapidly redesign and manufacture reusable personal protection equipment for health care workers.

The company also announced in April that it would help provide about one million meals to Houston-area residents impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic through $250,000 in contributions to local food banks.

As of April 15, there have been 1.9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally, with 123,010 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). The U.S. has registered 578,268 confirmed cases of the virus, with 23,476 deaths, as of April 15, according to WHO.

