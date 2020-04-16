Exxon Boosts Output of Raw Materials for Masks
ExxonMobil announced Wednesday that it has increased production of critical raw materials for masks, gowns and hand sanitizers.
The company said it has increased its capability to manufacture specialized polypropylene, used in medical masks and gowns, by about 1,000 tons per month. This is enough to enable production of up to 200 million medical masks or 20 million gowns, Exxon highlighted.
Monthly production of isopropyl alcohol, which is a key ingredient in many disinfectant and hand sanitizer products, has been increased by 3,000 tons. Exxon said this is enough to enable production of up to 50 million 4-ounce bottles of medical-grade hand sanitizer.
Exxon outlined that isopropyl alcohol and polypropylene are being prioritized at chemical manufacturing facilities, “given the unprecedented global pandemic”, but added that it anticipates it will continue to meet its contractual commitments to manufacture other chemical products.
“We’re increasing our manufacturing capabilities to meet this critical need to help keep doctors, nurses and first responders healthy and safe,” Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Chemical Company, said in a company statement.
“Our team has been working around the clock, applying our engineering and technical know-how and working with our customers to make this happen. We’re committed to doing our part to support the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” McKee added.
Earlier this month, Exxon announced multi-sector and joint-development projects to rapidly redesign and manufacture reusable personal protection equipment for health care workers.
The company also announced in April that it would help provide about one million meals to Houston-area residents impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic through $250,000 in contributions to local food banks.
As of April 15, there have been 1.9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally, with 123,010 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). The U.S. has registered 578,268 confirmed cases of the virus, with 23,476 deaths, as of April 15, according to WHO.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs
- Apache Finds Very Substantial Oil Resource
- Oil Deal Will Not Save Weakest Shale Producers
- Trump to Lease Oil Storage to Nine Companies
- Newpark Shrinks Workforce, Salaries
- NexTier Begins Layoffs in Oklahoma
- Patterson-UTI's Executive Chairman Retires
- Baker Hughes Takes $15B Charge for Q1
- ProPetro Execs, Board Take Salary Cuts
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- Permian Basin Drops 35 Rigs