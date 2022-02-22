Exxon Beaumont Union Accepts Deal
Union members, who’ve been locked out of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Beaumont refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast since May, accepted the company’s latest contract offer Monday, people familiar with the vote said.
Approval by the union means Exxon and workers will now negotiate a return-to-work agreement for union-represented employees, ending the nearly 10-month lockout. Temporary workers have been running the refinery since May 1. The approval comes four months after members of the local United Steelworkers union resoundingly turned down a previous deal to end the labor dispute.
The new local contract makes Martin Luther King Jr. a paid holiday and amends some language including the makeup of a workmen’s committee.
Approving a new worker agreement removes uncertainty about having an adequately trained labor force at a time when Exxon is working to expand the 369,000-barrel-a-day site by 250,000 barrels. The expansion will add a new crude unit that could process light, low-sulfur crude from the Permian Basin by 2023, making Beaumont the largest refinery in the U.S.
A six-year labor pact between the USW local and Exxon expired last February without a new collective bargaining agreement in place. The two sides continued to negotiate and the old contract at first remained in effect using 24-hour extensions. Exxon, which made it clear it wanted to control costs and have a flexible work agreement to maintain competitiveness, locked out the 650 union-represented members of USW Local 13-243 at the refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant in May.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Oil Spikes Following Putin Action
- Valaris Could Lose $400M+ Over TotalEnergies North Platte Exit
- Valaris Scores Eight New Rig Deals
- Semco Looking to Fill 200+ Positions Fast
- Subsea Expo Set to Welcome 3,000+ Guests
- Scholz Halts Pipeline as Putin Backs Separatists
- ExxonMobil Spins Drill Bit At Cutthroat Well Off Brazil
- Odfjell To Take Over West Linus Rig Management From Seadrill
- Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion
- Havfram Awarded Zohr Field Gig By Saipem
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Most Oil Companies Unprofitable or Breaking Even
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well
- McDermott Scores Largest-Ever Renewables Contract
- What Was the USA Oil and Gas Average Wage in 2021?
- Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford Take Cut of $2B ADNOC Deals
- The 800lb Gorilla That's Spooking Investors
- Top Headlines: Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down
- USA Refiners Seek Alternatives to Russian Oil
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Most Oil Companies Unprofitable or Breaking Even
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More