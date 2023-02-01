Exxon Beats Earnings Record With With Massive $56 Billion

ExxonMobil has announced fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $12.8Bn, resulting in full-year earnings of $55.7Bn making it a record year for the company.

ExxonMobil posted record annual profits in 2022 as consumers globally struggled with high prices for gasoline, home heating, and consumer goods. The US supermajor brought in $55.7 billion in annual profits, exceeding its previous record of $45.22 billion in 2008 when a barrel of oil was almost $150.

The company said that the fourth-quarter results included unfavorable identified items of $1.3 billion associated with additional European taxes on the energy sector and asset impairments, partly offset by one-time adjustments related to the Sakhalin-1 expropriation.

Capital and exploration expenditures were $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year 2022 investments to $22.7 billion, consistent with Exxon’s guidance.

“The hard work and commitment of our people enabled us to deliver industry-leading operating and financial results and shareholder returns in 2022,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

“While our results clearly benefited from a favorable market, the counter-cyclical investments we made before and during the pandemic provided the energy and products people needed as economies began recovering and supplies became tight. We leaned in when others leaned out. Our plan for 2023 calls for further progress on our strategic objectives, which include leading the industry in safety, operating, and financial performance.”

“We will continue to invest in our advantaged projects to deliver profitable growth, help meet society’s growing needs, and reduce emissions in our operations, while providing innovative solutions that help others reduce theirs,” Woods added.

According to the company’s financial statement, full-year 2022 earnings were $55.7 billion compared with $23.0 billion in 2021, an increase of $32.7 billion. Identified items unfavorably impacted earnings by $3.4 billion mainly from Sakhalin-1 impairments in the first quarter. Earnings excluding these identified items were $59.1 billion, an increase of $36.1 billion from prior year.

Structural cost savings now total $7 billion compared to 2019. The company achieved an additional $2 billion of savings during the year and is on track to deliver $9 billion of total annual savings in 2023 vs. 2019.

Exxon had an 87% total shareholder return for the year as well as 25% return on capital employed, the highest one-year return since 2012. Cash increased by $22.9 billion in 2022 with free cash flow of $62.1 billion. Shareholder distributions were $29.8 billion, including $14.9 billion in dividends and $14.9 billion of share repurchases. The company also increased and extended its share-repurchase program with up to $35 billion of cumulative share repurchases in 2023-2024.

The corporation declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.91 per share to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 14, 2023.

