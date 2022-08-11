Exxon Awards Deal For Environmental Study On Fifth Guyana Project

Acorn International has been selected to perform an Environmental Impact Assessment and lead the public consultation program for ExxonMobil's fifth offshore development project in Guyana.

The project in question is the Uaru Project, operated by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), an affiliate of ExxonMobil.

The proposed project, located in the eastern portion of the Stabroek Block, is approximately 125 miles from Georgetown. Production is planned to begin at the end of 2026-2027.

“Acorn International is proud that our team was selected to lead the EIA and public consultation program for the Uaru Project,” said President, Dean Slocum. “We look forward to bringing our team’s deep experience in initiating a robust public consultation program to build awareness of this important project and actively engage all parties who may be affected.”

The company has conducted EIAs and facilitated public consultation programs for many of the world’s largest energy-related projects and companies, as well as global mining/resource projects and corporations.

ExxonMobil anticipates at least six projects online by 2027 and sees potential for up to 10 FPSOs to develop its current recoverable resource balance. The Stabroek Block is currently estimated to hold more than 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

Esso Exploration and Production Guyana holds a 45 percent interest. Its partners are Hess with 30 percent interest and CNOOC which holds the remaining 25 percent.

ExxonMobil plans to have four FPSOs with a capacity of more than 800,000 barrels per day in operation on the Stabroek Block by year-end 2025. The Liza field has two producing FPSOs – Liza Destiny and the Liza Unity. Two more FPSOs are being constructed – the Prosperity FPSO vessel for the Payara project and the One Guyana FPSO for Yellowtail.

The U.S. supermajor has recently made two new discoveries last month bringing the number of this year’s discoveries off Guyana to seven and 27 in total.

