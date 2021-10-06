Exxon Adds Ethylene Plant To Acorn CCS Project Plans

ExxonMobil has proposed to capture, transport, and store CO2 from its Fife Ethylene Plant to the Acorn carbon capture project in Scotland.

Supermajor ExxonMobil has increased its participation in the proposed Acorn carbon capture project in Scotland by signing an expression of interest to capture, transport, and store CO2 from its Fife Ethylene Plant.

The agreement to include the ethylene plant located in Mossmorran, Scotland, is in addition to an earlier announced memorandum of understanding to capture and store emissions from gas terminals at the St Fergus complex at Peterhead, Scotland, which includes ExxonMobil’s joint venture gas terminal. The Acorn project also announced plans to capture and store CO2 from the Grangemouth Refinery.

The initial phase of Acorn has the potential to deliver more than half of the country’s target of capturing and storing 10 million tons per year of CO2 by 2030. When expanded further, it will have the potential to store more than 20 million tons per year of CO2 by the mid-2030s.

“The application of carbon capture and storage technology at the Fife Ethylene Plant demonstrates our commitment to reducing CO2 emissions from the industrial sector,” president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions Joe Blommaert said.

“With the right government policies in place and industry collaboration, the carbon capture and storage opportunities we are evaluating, such as in Scotland, have the potential to move forward with current technologies for large-scale, game-changing emissions reductions,” he added

“The Acorn project has the potential to capture and store CO2 emissions from Scotland’s largest industrial center, which is an economic engine for the country,” plant manager of the Fife Ethylene Plant Martin Burrell stated. “This agreement allows us to explore the potential for significant emissions reduction through carbon capture and storage, and ensure Scotland continues to benefit from vital manufacturing facilities such as Fife.”

The Fife Ethylene Plant recently completed a $170 million investment program to upgrade key infrastructure and introduce new technologies that will significantly improve operational reliability and performance.

A further project is underway to install an enclosed ground flare. On schedule to be operational by the end of 2022, the unit is designed to significantly reduce noise, light, and vibration, and it is estimated the investment will reduce the use of the plant’s elevated flare by at least 98 percent.

ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions is evaluating several other carbon capture and storage projects around the world, including those in Rotterdam, Normandy, and LaBarge, Wyoming, as well as a world-scale carbon capture and storage hub concept in Houston, Texas.

According to Exxon, it has an equity share in approximately one-fifth of global CO2 capture capacity and has captured approximately 40 percent of all the captured anthropogenic CO2 in the world.

It is worth noting that the International Energy Agency projects that carbon capture and storage could mitigate up to 15 percent of global emissions by 2040, and the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates global decarbonization efforts could be twice as costly without its wide-scale deployment.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com