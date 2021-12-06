Ex-Weatherford President Takes on New Role

The former president of Weatherford’s regional operations has been appointed managing director of two of Westerton group’s companies, Westerton has revealed.

Tony Branch will lead Westerton Access, described as an industry leader and technical innovator in the provision of subsea and topside inspection solutions, and Westerton SplashZone Integrity Specialists, which was formed to tackle the “highly corrosive and problematic area immediately above and below the water line”, Westerton highlights.

Branch has more than 30 years of experience in the industry and previously worked for Weatherford for more than 12 years. He joined the company as an operations manager in 2005 and became the president of regional operations in 2016. Branch joined TWMA in 2017 as CEO and became the founding director of A.J.B.R.A. Limited in February last year.

“We are pleased to have Tony on board, and look forward to working with him,” Robin Porter, the founder of Westerton, said in a company statement sent to Rigzone on Monday.

“He is experienced in executive leadership roles and has led companies through transitional periods, including the launch of new product lines, so his skillset is well-suited to the newly structured Westerton group of companies,” Porter added in the statement.

“He has a proven track record in merging different operations into one cohesive team and I am excited at the prospect of increased growth and collaboration we will see across our specialist companies,” Porter continued.

Commenting on his new role, Branch said, “I am excited to be joining a talented, dynamic and client focused team with a strong technical offering”.

“The business has a strong foundation, and I am looking forward to working with the team to help deliver results for our valued clients,” he added.

“Building on our recent and successful expansion into the Middle East, we have further growth aspirations, both in terms of geography and the size of the organization, and I look forward to playing a part in that, along with the rest of the team,” Branch went on to say.

Westerton is an Aberdeen based company, with a fishing and intervention heritage, providing specialist inspection-based services. Weatherford describes itself as a leading global energy services company. The business operates in approximately 75 countries and employs around 17,000 people, according to its site.

