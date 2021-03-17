Ex-Tullow Leaders Join Sterling

Sterling Energy has announced that Paul McDade and Ian Cloke have joined the board as executive directors of the company with immediate effect.

Sterling Energy plc has announced that Paul McDade and Ian Cloke have joined the board as executive directors of the company with immediate effect.

McDade has joined as the company’s chief executive officer and Cloke has joined as the company’s chief operating officer. The company’s existing chief executive officer, Tony Hawkins, has stepped down from the board and will depart the business after a “suitable transition period”, Sterling Energy revealed.

The existing directors of the company - Michael Kroupeev, Ilya Belyaev, and Leo Koot - will ensure there is a suitable transition to a new board of directors, Sterling noted.

McDade previously served as the chief executive officer of Tullow Oil plc and Cloke previously served that Tullow Oil’s EVP. McDade is a petroleum engineer with more than 35 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He joined Tullow in 2001 and was one of the executive team who built the business to be Africa’s leading independent oil and gas company, initially as chief operating officer then as chief executive officer, before retiring in December 2019.

Cloke is a geoscientist who has over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry with technical, operational, commercial, and management roles in Africa, North and South America, the North Sea, and South East Asia. He joined Tullow in 2005 after ten years at ExxonMobil and built operated businesses across the group before leaving in September 2020.

“I would like to welcome Paul and Ian to the board and I look forward to working with them to transition to a new board of directors,” Sterling Energy’s non-executive chairman, Michael Kroupeev, said in a company statement.

“This is an exciting time for the company as it looks to move forward with a refreshed strategy for the business. I would like to thank Tony for his help with the transition between shareholder groups and we wish him all the very best with his future endeavors,” Kroupeev added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com