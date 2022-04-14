Extinction Rebellion Occupies Shell Headquarters In London

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion (XR) has occupied the London headquarters of oil supermajor Shell to demand a meeting with CEO Ben Van Beurden.

Namely, three people have glued themselves to the reception desk and others are glued to the entrances outside. Outside the building, around one hundred people – members of XR’s whistleblowing platform TruthTeller – used placards with the name of an individual Shell employee and the words “Please Join Us.”

This was an invite to Shell’s employees to share insider information about the company’s planet-damaging activities. Another group positioned a fireman’s trampoline below the office windows bearing the message: “Jump Ship.”

TruthTeller also handed out flyers to Shell employees inviting them to join Extinction Rebellion, while there’s still time with a message to “switch to the right side of history before Shell turns toxic on your CV.”

The flyer also invited staff to speak up and raise issues with corporate policy and behavior with colleagues and management, post-XR material on internal notice boards and common spaces, or anonymously share details about any of Shell’s climate-damaging plans via its online secure whistleblowing platform.

A ‘nice touch’ so to speak was XR offering to fund several career coaching sessions for staff thinking of leaving Shell and moving to companies specializing in renewables.

“As everyone knows, the fossil fuel industry’s social license is fast expiring. In a few short years, it will make the tobacco industry seem like an ethical choice. We’re here to help employees at Shell and all planet-damaging companies to either speak up internally, share insider information via TruthTeller, or jump ship – before it’s too late,” Zoe Blackler, coordinator of XR’s TruthTeller said.

Extinction Rebellion added that today’s action followed an address to the world by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said business leaders were failing to take the action necessary to avoid climate disaster. He said that governments and business leaders were saying one thing and doing another and that they were lying, which can give catastrophic results.

XR claimed that Shell was one such company. “It claims to be transitioning away from fossil fuels and into renewables. And yet between 2018 and 2020, Shell invested over 90 percent of its capital in fossil fuels, and only 3-5 percent in renewable energy,” Extinction Rebellion explained.

The environmental group claimed that Shell caused nearly 2 percent of all human-caused emissions and that it was still one of the top 25 emitters globally. To remind, a court in the Hague court ordered Shell to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 45 percent over 2019 levels by 2030 which is double its targets. Shell appealed the decision.

Last month, activist shareholders brought a lawsuit against 13 of Shell’s directors for failing to produce a strategy that would keep it aligned with the Paris Agreements target.

“In 2020, Shell made windfall profits of 19.3 billion dollars, up from 4.8 billion the year before but rather than reinvest in renewables, it spent that on huge dividends for directors and share buybacks. It also made $6.4 billion in its fourth-quarter profits on the back of higher oil and gas prices,” XR said.

Shell is also considering going back to the Cambo oil field project which it abandoned due to public pressure. Cambo development now looks more likely since Ithaca Energy, owned by Israeli Delek Group, reached an agreement to acquire Cambo oil project operator Siccar Point Energy for just short of $1.5 billion.

“The UN Secretary-General has openly called out politicians and business leaders as liars. Shell is one of those liars. Rather than rapidly transitioning to renewables as it claims, it is continuing to make unspeakable profits from oil and gas – 19.3 billion dollars last year. I am here to beg the employees of this company, who I am sure are good, caring people, to look at what they are doing, to look at this machine they are a part of, and consider what needs to change,” Extinction Rebellion’s Tim Jones said.

