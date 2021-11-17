Ex-Shell VP Becomes Sound Energy Director
Sound Energy has announced that Christian Bukovics will be appointed as a senior independent director of the board.
Bukovics, who will chair the HSE and remuneration and nomination committees under the position, will succeed Richard Liddell, who has given his notice to step down from the board on November 30. A further announcement in connection with Bukovics’ intended appointment will be made in due course, Sound Energy noted.
Bukovics has worked in the oil and gas sector for 40 years. Since 2013 he has served as an adviser, founder, investor and board member with small-cap oil and gas companies, including on the board of London Stock Exchange premium listed JKX Oil & Gas Plc. Prior to 2013, he worked for Shell in a career spanning the globe. Positions included VP Exploration Russia and FSU, VP Commercial in Global Exploration and GD of Shell Temir (exploration and oil production) onshore Kazakhstan.
“We are delighted to announce Christian’s proposed appointment to our board,” Graham Lyon, Sound Energy’s chairman, said in a company statement.
“He will bring a wealth of in-depth technical knowledge coupled with a growth driven entrepreneurial spirit. His wide-ranging knowledge, relationships and vast experience in leadership will provide an invaluable aid to the board and as senior independent director,” Lyon added in the statement.
Sound Energy announced Liddell’s decision to step down on November 9. Liddell has served on the company’s board since 2015 in various capacities, including a term as chairman.
“I would like to thank Richard for his support and guidance as senior independent director,” Lyon said in a company statement at the time.
“His knowledge, insight and counsel have been of great help guiding the company through its restructuring from a pure exploration company to a development business fuelling the energy transition. I wish Richard well in his future endeavours,” Lyon added.
Sound Energy is a London listed Moroccan gas exploration and development company. It is focused on the 34 trillion cubic feet exploration potential in the Triassic and Palaeozoic plays in Eastern Morocco.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
