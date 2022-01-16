Ex-Shell, Schlumberger Rep Bags Well-Safe Team Lead Role

Davison has over 30 years of industry experience in a career as a geoscientist.

Well-Safe Solutions has announced that it has appointed Mark Davison as the company’s subsurface team lead.

Davison has over 30 years of industry experience in a career as a geoscientist, having worked for energy majors and service companies including Shell and Schlumberger in Europe, Africa, North America and Australasia, Well-Safe highlighted in a company statement. Prior to joining Well-Safe, Davison was the global discipline lead for geomechanics at Shell.

“Mark’s compelling track record make him a clear fit for Well-Safe Solutions, and we’re thrilled to welcome him into his new role,” James Richards, Well-Safe’s well abandonment director, said in a company statement.

“His appointment is of great value to us, as his subsurface expertise and its application to well decommissioning will be vital in assisting the business to deliver safe, efficient well plug and abandonment design and operation to clients,” Richards added in the statement.

Commenting on his new role, Davison said, “Well-Safe Solutions continues to go from strength to strength, and with the Well-Safe Guardian embarking on a considerable scope of work this year, I’m delighted to have joined the team at such an exciting period of progress”.

“I am excited to lead the development of Well-Safe Solution’s subsurface capability, providing peer support to clients to optimize well decommissioning strategies while ensuring regulatory compliance,” he added.

“Together with my new colleagues, I look forward to developing robust well plug and abandonment and subsurface isolation strategies,” Davison went on to say.

In a statement posted on its website, Well-Safe noted that Davison’s addition to the team “continues the group’s progressive expansion, with 99 employees joining the business during 2021”.

In November last year, Well-Safe revealed that it had appointed Chris Hay as its new director of strategy and business development. Prior to his latest role, Hay, who brings over 16 years of energy industry experience to Well-Safe, was responsible for managing the UK commercial activities at a leading global drilling contractor, Well-Safe highlighted.

According to its website, Well-Safe provides a “ground-breaking” approach to the safe and cost-efficient decommissioning of onshore and offshore wells. The company acquired the Well-Safe Guardian unit in 2019 and the Well-Safe Protector unit in 2020.

