Ex-Shell Rep Reappointed ECITB Chair

The UK Secretary of State for Education has reappointed Lynda Armstrong as the chair of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

Armstrong will now serve for a further period of four years from January 1, 2022. The returning chair was initially appointed in January 2018. In a statement posted on its website, the ECITB noted that Armstrong has overseen changes to the governance of the ECITB, leading a smaller, more strategic board and highlighted that, over her next term, Armstrong will lead the organization into the 2022 levy consensus.

“I am delighted to be reappointed chair of the ECITB and look forward to continuing to build on our achievements so far,” Armstrong said in an organization statement.

“Over the next four years, the ECITB will be focused on delivering value for the engineering construction sector, both by helping to meet the current skills needs and preparing for the future,” Armstrong added.

“Our priority is to help companies recover from the impact of the pandemic, and by harnessing new technology and recruiting new workers to replace our ageing workforce, we can support our industry and UK Plc to reach our ambitious net zero targets,” the ECITB chair went on to say.

Armstrong is a geophysicist by training and previously worked for Shell International for 35 years in roles in oil and gas exploration, petroleum engineering, and production. Since retiring from Shell, Armstrong has held a number of positions on boards as a non-executive director, including Kaz Minerals, Orsted, SBM Offshore, and CEOC. She has been awarded the OBE for services to the UK oil and gas industry and is a fellow of the Energy Institute.

The ECITB is the skills, standards, and qualifications body for the development of the engineering construction workforce of Great Britain, according to its website. It describes itself as an “arms-length” body of the UK government and reports to the UK Department for Education.

