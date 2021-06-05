Ex-Shell President Passes Away and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Former Shell President Passes Away
John Hofmeister, who worked at Shell for more than ten years and served as president of Shell Oil Co. in Houston, Texas, from 2005 to 2008, passed away recently. The former Shell exec sat on the United States Energy Security Council, founded the not for profit Citizens for Affordable Energy, and chaired the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technical Advisory Committee.
XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana
Bloomberg reported that Exxon Mobil Corp. is pulling out of a deepwater oil prospect in Ghana just two years after the country ratified an exploration and production agreement with the company.
Biden Admin Extends Chevron Venezuela Sanctions Waiver
Chevron and top American oil service companies won an extension to keep a limited presence in Venezuela despite U.S. sanctions, Bloomberg revealed.
Biden Admin Sides with Trump Admin on ConocoPhillips Project
Bloomberg noted that the Justice Department is defending the Trump administration’s approval of a massive ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc. project in federal court, over the objections of environmentalists.
Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
Bloomberg also reported that the Biden administration is suspending Arctic refuge drilling rights that were sold in the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency.
Total Changes Name
Total SE announced that a resolution to change the company’s name to TotalEnergies was almost unanimously approved by shareholders at its latest ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting. In conjunction with its name change, TotalEnergies adopted a new visual identity, which can be seen on the company’s website.
