Ex-Shell Manager Joins Galp

Galp has revealed that Carlos Gomes da Silva has decided to step down as its vice chairman of the board of directors and chairman of the executive committee.

Galp has revealed that Carlos Gomes da Silva has decided to step down as its vice chairman of the board of directors and chairman of the executive committee.

Andy Brown will succeed Silva as vice chairman of the board and chairman of the executive committee, effective February 19, 2021, Galp announced. Silva will remain in office until this date and support the transition, according to Galp, which noted that its new appointment will be submitted for ratification by shareholders at the next general meeting.

Silva has been a member of Galp’s board since 2007 and has been vice chairman of the board and chairman of the executive committee since April 2015. He has held several executive roles at the company, namely for the distribution, trading, commercialization and marketing of oil products, natural gas and electricity, as well as for corporate divisions.

Brown is a senior executive with an international career of more than 35 years in the energy sector. He previously performed several management roles at Royal Dutch Shell and was appointed a member of Shell’s executive committee in 2012, having performed executive roles as upstream international director and, since 2016, upstream director. Since stepping down from Shell back in 2019, he has taken on several roles, including vice chairman of SBM, senior advisor to McKinsey and Co, consultant for JMJ and Advisor to ZeroAvia.

“The board is grateful to Carlos for his important contribution to Galp as an executive manager over the last 14 years and wishes him continued professional successes,” Galp said in a statement posted on its website.

Galp performs upstream, downstream, commercial and renewables activities, according to its website. The business, which is based in Lisbon, Portugal, is present in 11 countries and employs almost 6,400 people, its website shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com